Opposites attract: with Sens. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.)

More
Delaware Democrat, Georgia Republican talk bipartisanship
22:28 | 07/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Opposites attract: with Sens. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.)

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48611513,"title":"Opposites attract: with Sens. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.)","duration":"22:28","description":"Delaware Democrat, Georgia Republican talk bipartisanship","url":"/Politics/video/opposites-attract-sens-johnny-isakson-ga-chris-coons-48611513","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.