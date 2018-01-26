-
Now Playing: Who is Don McGahn?
-
Now Playing: Trump reportedly demanded Mueller be fired
-
Now Playing: White House reveals new immigration proposal
-
Now Playing: Pa. congressman won't run for re-election despite denying sexually harassing aide
-
Now Playing: Trump demanded Mueller be fired, but backed off: Report
-
Now Playing: Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8M
-
Now Playing: White House to offer pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million in new immigration deal
-
Now Playing: Trump comes to Davos with an argument to make
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's willing to talk to Mueller under oath
-
Now Playing: Republicans claim FBI officials' texts show anti-Trump bias
-
Now Playing: The full 'secret society' text between FBI agents: Was it meant in jest?
-
Now Playing: GOP escalate attacks on Robert Mueller's investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump: I am willing to talk to Mueller under oath
-
Now Playing: Trump says he wants to sit down with Robert Mueller under oath
-
Now Playing: White House doesn't denyTrump questioned acting FBI director about 2016 vote
-
Now Playing: Alex Azar: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Russia investigation heats up as questions surround Trump's meeting with McCabe
-
Now Playing: CNN anchor Don Lemon calls out Trump
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump skips Davos trip
-
Now Playing: White House to release 'legislative framework' on immigration