Pa. congressman won't run for re-election despite denying sexually harassing aide

Patrick Meehan is facing an ethics investigation over a settlement with an aide.
0:22 | 01/26/18

Transcript for Pa. congressman won't run for re-election despite denying sexually harassing aide
Pennsylvania Republican congressman pat Meehan says he won't be seeking reelection in November. He has been under pressure since it became public city settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money. In one interview he described the woman as a soul mate he's the fifth member of congress to resign or decide not to run again. Since the start of the national discussion over misconduct in the work place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

