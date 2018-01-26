Transcript for Pa. congressman won't run for re-election despite denying sexually harassing aide

Pennsylvania Republican congressman pat Meehan says he won't be seeking reelection in November. He has been under pressure since it became public city settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money. In one interview he described the woman as a soul mate he's the fifth member of congress to resign or decide not to run again. Since the start of the national discussion over misconduct in the work place.

