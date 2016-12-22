Passenger Removed from Flight After Allegedly Harassing Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump was en route to Hawaii with her children and relatives.
Transcript for Passenger Removed from Flight After Allegedly Harassing Ivanka Trump
Welcome story to people will move from a jetBlue plane after one of them allegedly began verbally harassing him on the trump and a family. Trump and her children were fly from Kennedy Airport to Hawaii when. Allegedly the passengers began shouting at them. JetBlue removed the passengers from the flight and we are told that Secret Service agents assigned to miss trump did not engage the passengers. Prompt and her children are set to be fine.

