Transcript for Pastor on Roy Moore: Morality unnecessary in leaders

You know, on this subject evangelicals apparently want Roy Moore in Alabama. They're willing to overlook the sex scandal that senate candidate Roy Moore is dealing with right now. That's who you meant Roy Moore. No I said Roy blunt who is a senator from Missouri. I thought you said Moore. They said with Moore even if he's guilty they want a Republican in that seat. Does morality matter anymore? I hate this. I think it's ridiculous to put your party before the country, to put your party before the country. Morality is not a partisan issue. The publy religion research institute said morality wasn't as important to evangelicals as it once one. 61 prs said it doesn't preclude public firms from performing their duties with honor and integrity. Let me ask this. They're worried about judges. They're worried about somebody's immoral behavior. They're worried about whether I'm going to get an abortion. They're worried about whether I'm going to get -- Iud. Birth control. I just remembered they were little pills at one point. And yet they're not willing to allow me to make decisions for myself. No. Uh-huh. They're voted on morality. They're voting on what they see as my immoral -- If they don't see child molestation as immoral what's the point of religion? Part of what enrages me about Roy Moore. I have never been a fan of this man before he was elected. This is a man who compared people who are gay to animals. Sex with animals. He beliefs in the criminal saigs of being gay. With pro choice he has all these values based on a moral campaign. You can turn your head when he's preying on underage girls. That bothers pe than someone who never claimed to be good at all -- It hurts me -- It's consistent when you think of these people who are anti-choice. They're very big on the fetus. As soon as the child is born they don't vote for additional help for the mother and child. They don't want to pay for it. No. They want to fight for the rights. They're interested in you before you're born. Once you're born -- I don't know, joy. That is what it is, sunny. It is what it is. You've say to folks are you willing to raise this kid that you're demanding I have. I certainly think that there are evangelicals that need to pay more attention to not only unborn children but children who are alive. Hold on. We're not talking about every evangelical. I just want to be -- there are a lot of folks willing to have this conversation. That's my point. And are very upset with what Roy Moore has done. Really we're talking about that zealot. I don't think you can put all people of faith together. That's why I made that comment. Y'all heard me right? It also starts before birth. We talk about birth control versus abortions. We're not paying for medical care for poor people, a lot of poor people's services. She's got to go Okay. Go ahead. We'll be right back.

