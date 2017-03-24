Transcript for Paul Manafort volunteers to testify in Russia probe

Yesterday. The council for Paul man a four contacted the committee yesterday. To offer the committee the opportunity to interview his client. We think mr. Mann a port. For voluntary. And encourage others with knowledge of these issues to voluntary. Voluntary voluntarily. Interview with the committee that he voluntarily offered to come to the committee we will. Work it out our our lawyers. Republicans Democrats will work his lawyers to see. What exactly what's new if you want. To come out in public and have a public hearings more than. Welcome to do that he wants to do in the close setting that's also fine with me as you know this is not not an easy process. Because. The you know there's politics on both sides of this and I'm trying to. Navigate its best site and I would say that what we've been very successful. Is we have people that continue to come forward slightest information. And we want that to continue. And the only way we can do that as long as we we provide an avenue that the public. Or others can come to the committee that want to offer information on this investigation so we would still encourage. Was supposed to come forward people who have information about this whether it's weather whether it's top secret or not or anyone who has read their name. In any press articles are welcome to come forward. And and be interviewed as so we like I said we heard from mr. map for yesterday.

