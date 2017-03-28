Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation

More
House Speaker Paul Ryan today reiterated his solidarity with Rep. Devin Nunes, saying he should not recuse himself from the Russia investigation.
0:28 | 03/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
Does anyone have any plans. He's. To question Friday. Once you haven't. Indebtedness recuse himself from the Russian investigation into do you know the source of the information I don't know. Think this veer off. Are you confident it can lead an impartial investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46420984,"title":"Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation","duration":"0:28","description":"House Speaker Paul Ryan today reiterated his solidarity with Rep. Devin Nunes, saying he should not recuse himself from the Russia investigation.","url":"/Politics/video/paul-ryan-devin-nunes-recuse-russia-investigation-46420984","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.