Transcript for Paul Ryan on leaving 'wild ride' as House speaker

You realize something when you take this job. It's a big job at a lot riding on union feel. But you also know that this is a job that does not last forever. You realize. That you hold the office for just a small part of our history. So you better make the most of it. It's fleeting. And that inspires you to do big things. In on that score. I think we've achieved a heck of a lot. We all know that I did not seek this job. I took it reluctantly. A but I have given this job everything that I am. And I have no regrets whatsoever for having accepted this responsibility. This has been warranty to greatest honors of my life. The job provides incredible opportunities. What it the truth is. It's easy for to take over everything in your life. Any cant just let that happen. Because there are other things like the can be fleeting as well. Namely your time is a husband in Baghdad. Which is the other great honor of my life. That's why today I'm announcing that this year will be my last one as a member of the house. Ought to be clear I am not resigning. I attend a full my serve term as I was elected to do. But I will be retiring in January. Leaving this majority in good hands with what I believe is a very bright future. It's almost hard to believe. But I have been a member of congress. For almost two decades. Is my twentieth year in congress. My kids were even born when I was first elected. Our oldest was thirteen years old when I became speaker. Now all three of our kids are teenagers. One thing I've learned about teenagers it is. There. Idea of an ideal weekend is not necessary to spend all of their time with their parents and what I realizes. If I'm here for one more term. My kids will only have ever known music weekend at. I just can't let that. So I'll be setting new priorities in my life. But I'll also be leaving incredibly proud of what we've accomplished. Some you know my story my dad died when I was sixteen. The daughter they ate my daughter's. And I just don't wanna be one of those people connect in my life. Again I spent more talent my kids when I know I spent another term. They'll only know me as that we can follow I have to think my colleagues for giving itself during this honor I'm really grateful for it. Until I think if you listen in Wisconsin. From placing their trust in me as their represented a for the past twenty years. I'd try to bring as much Wisconsin to Washington as I can in that time. It's been a wild ride. But it's been a journey well worth taking to be able to do my part to shrinking the American idea. I pursued is never ending much work remains. But I like to think I've done my part my little part in history to set us on a better course I didn't take this job into the gavel in the first place I'm not a guy who thinks about it like that. On this really was two things. I have accomplished much of liking their do you. And my kids are getting any younger and by state they're only gonna know me as a beacon dad and that's just something accounts they can't do and that's really it right there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.