Capitol Hill in Washington DC has moved to Philadelphia for two days were the GOP retreat and ABC's Josh Haskell the Mary on downtown joined by our very own Ben Siegel. He's usually running around the hill but today weren't fairly Paul Ryan just the stage Mitch McConnell lot of news so far lot of reaction. Teddy BC your team you're with Donald Trump let's start with some of the headlines Paul Ryan the speaker of the house of course passed out. Whether. It's torture. Com when it comes to you questioning terrorists and he said we're gonna abide by the law talk more about that. It's very clear talking to people talking to members of congress return that they were totally caught by surprise. On this potential executive order. And hear from people anecdotally we've spoken with madness. And Pompeo they appear to be. It caught on winners. So members of congress of both parties are very clear that's their can abide by the law congress has moved to ban torture. Enhanced interrogation plans to. And Paul Ryan repeated his position he actually went back and forth to the Mike not just on that there was also a lot of talk about those executive orders. President trump has been very busy last couple days. Of course President Obama signed quite keeps it borders what do you think the differences when Paul Ryan talks between president. Former president Obama's orders bursts drops. Many people what's it difference yours simply politics that. You know Republicans unified government first time in decades and excuse me Simpson and more than Duckett and you know they're very excited to let's get moving with that in their agenda and the fact that they tend to agree with what's happening. He had appointed speaker Ryan made was that when Obama was doing they saw as a violation trumpet students are doing that. And other people have different opinions but it certainly managed to plant. One thing that struck me is that Paul Ryan got the Mike in his first question he basically said we are on the scene and the White House. It's different and definitely. Kind of strange here Paul Wright say we are on the same page whitehouse because I really for the last eight years we heard. Paul Ryan along with McConnell kind of always explain how they weren't on the same page and they disagree. That was a big question whether it was Trump's use Twitter whether it was his policies. The speaker of the house he really wanted all the media gathered your primary opt to note that. They stand with what president trumps doing so far. What struck me is that is that Paul Ryan. The result of psychoanalysis going on because somebody ask the question he got on the same page as his Donald Trump really changing news. The agenda with tweets and and and and Paul Ryan push back on the premise of the question. Donald Trump isn't. Grabbing on to shiny objects he's his attention isn't isn't scattered he's focused but. What he said was that sometimes trump emphasizes different things. It's it was very interesting to hear from someone has met privately several times trumps speak about his impressions of how president governs and and how he thinks an image it's very revealing them. In the words this we keep hearing from different GOP leaders is you'll unconventional they recognize that this is not finished he. It's a normal presidency using animal forms of communication. Very disciplined. I think they recognize that things have been on discipline so far but they still feel like. With those tweets different story lines everything that's come out of David Muir interview they want. The public to know that they are on the same page of this White House won't cover one mortgage reforming let you go. On the wall there was quite a question that talk about how we're gonna pay for the wall it seems like that's and its speaker rinds as they've mapped out in that first 200 days. We've ever on the campaign Donald Trump repeatedly insisted that Mexico's. And then over the past cup which has seen a shift. In their argument where they're saying the US will front the money for. The project to begin as soon as possible and that Mexico paperwork but you know as we're sitting here in Philadelphia there's been a little bit of war of the words response about being ABC interview with the Khmer. Where the Mexican government says that their leader is not. This is still pushed back on the idea of paying for the wall he might not come to Washington for this producer for the summit in a few days. And from going back and forth with that and that's that's happening speaker Ryan's ass and went with the funding of the wall rocks don't question what's going to be happening. He basically said he would not with huge to have my things that he would not commit to offset the costs of the law. In other words. This would be new spending on the wall unless they find ways to cut spending elsewhere and he would not commit to cutting spending else elsewhere in the government pay for that wall. So I'd see if you vice president will be very percent. Nelson went just give a little but a color their quite a few British. Are journalists here from the UK to BBC is well and at one point a few of them were shouting questions and called on. Went right to the Mike and he said. We don't you shackles questions we do not respond to questions he wanted to control. This press conference he wanted to call on reporters that he was of course from their Ricky did take a few questions. I'm from the British press course a lot of interest because recent mate he's here are impeding Manning is speaking tonight. It's not just GOP leaders and of course Donald Trump and news. So many give you guys will benefit to where where we are 100 and of course would get back to work and keep updating us and I'm sure that. Then we'll flagged down some of the Senate's senate members. Members of congress that are going to be hearing throughout the day so I'm ABC's Josh Haskell Wii or even in the area right now that room that. It was just and that's the media avail room alone members of the press from around the world. Are here today and there will be a number of folks coming it at different times answering questions but I want to show you a little bit about. Where we are in relation to where this retreat is going down. The retreat is actually happening in the Mary on its happening in the Loews hotel which is across the street. That's completely arm locked down zoning issue right now it takes a little habitable walk. The last time we were reporting here from Philadelphia was of course the Democratic National Convention when Hillary Clinton became the first female nominee. The Democratic Party a much different scene as Republicans are here all all over Philadelphia and is still see right now the streets are closed down. They're been quite a few protesters. It's the scene right now in downtown Philadelphia. That building that's right there that ease the Loews hotel retreats going on inside. The lows right there when this closest going to be able to take you Donald Trump speaking for two hours the lunch session at noon eastern. On those remarks will be covered live and in to a private Q&A the focus of course Obama care coming up with a plan to replace it. Paul Ryan just made it very clear that he will repeal it something that they've been saying for months now. And then to give you a little bit vulnerable the streets are completely shut down right now we've seen motorcades. Come in and out at different times. Police here in the C Phil Philadelphia are getting ready for work protesters it is a little bit rainy. It is of course brings. Did not want him. Right now. That was changed last night it was only a few. Protesters. That gathered right outside the wounds and we expect him to do. The theory right now an inch is switching sides. You concede that there are some dump trucks right now making sure that no vehicles to travel through them. Traffic is being completely diverted all market streets a lot of close streets right now. On his it is sort of a ghost town is that we await the president of the United States to arrive again we expect him in about two hours here. In Philadelphia and at some point today with all our live coverage I will take you outside wants some protesters to arrive. I'll show you what they're up to right now it's just police kind of securing the area we're not even sure how close protesters will be yet. Of course today different scene than yesterday because the president of the United States is coming so me take you back inside that room get a little more color. As we continue. Okay. We're entering back into this area out we're. We're right near City Hall here in Philadelphia in the center and all force. I convention center is also right here on teak you back inside. Now a meeting room. It. It's. Here. Under bring in ABC's Mary Alice parks she's been run round hill for us nonstop after being on the campaign trail. With Bernie Sanders and now as I said. Capitol Hill has moved to Philadelphia for huge gains come on in Mary Alice you Richard. Yesterday tells movement about what needs and you'll so Communist protests last night you know one of the interesting things to me she was watching. House and senate Republicans have to answer questions that the frankly didn't wanna. They want to talk about health care and tax reform and here they're getting pestered probably. Reporters in their room about. Torturer. Of mount an operation about building a lot we saw that again this morning you know really. Wondering if one side of Pennsylvania Avenue is talking to the other side off. And I was telling Ben Siegel is interest in the way that. Paul Ryan efforts questions that we are on the scene enters the White House had a double take because for eight years we've urgency complete opposite. But they really want it in your nose. Do you agree with what president trump has done so far as executive orders those protesters outside they cannot seem to be in agreement. Especially when it comes to environmental issues the environment and a social issues a lot of those. As the BT flags. Science about health care those really and a meeting issues for. For folks on the other side I think we'll continue to see that are really really feel like they have something going for them. And I heard actually from some of the members to there's a concern from Republican senators that they might seize their colleagues enhancement hopefuls. Hunger strikes late night vigils when it starts to some of them. I'm Affordable Care Act repeals of the pro testing and getting through the media attention colorful stuffed. Seems to working to some degree different Democrats and I want a review little bit of what I know all the details but the schedule today we just saw. Mitch McConnell and all right here they are heading over to glows bright just took you guys. And they're going to be having a number of sessions with president trump will interest in trees and knee will address them but the Philippines is really wrong here. Repeal placement that some career a lot where do we stand. But two things and I think really not sure with the anymore and that's. Republicans are looking for wants Nolan talk trump wants to get done first. And date while a lot of stock went out and saying they're not sure. Even the yield on its planned for the first. Hundreds now on other issues top priority something that they're going into this conversation really hoping person I can't. As far as we're in the stands you know. Legislating next a lot of these doesn't go through committee Republicans have already introduced a wide range -- Include repealing every single word of obamacare or more to tacky piece nonstop. Speaker Ryan's office says that they're hoping her you know some changes Jonathan regulatory laden and other things. You know does he think he's in the streets and so you know I think that we've yet to CN. Comprehensive republicans' strategy on six and we should also point out that there aren't lobbyists and there was plenty plenty where wherever halted. Cisco sued you better believe that there lobbyists here from the health care industry. From different security industries of course taxes it's going to be another issue that right he is going to be discussed here and I don't think it hurts to ask you know and I was just in the city there is a social aspect. Credited to this to this retreats as well to talk to some but about that. Well I we know there's a happy hour tonight Dallas are you going to be there if there. It's off the record so that's all we can tell you about it I I don't want them to Jesse currently being eased and air politicians. There are obvious and as with added up a little whining and going on here until I actually it would not as much anticipated. On covering campaigns you see. Obama can't change now unless right now obviously lobbies are also. Lobbying the White House separately so. A little diet and eating as much as you'd expect. Was we talked about White House will be coming here. This afternoon and that kind of focus. What the White House again is work members of congress senators all kind of come together at the lowest can happen. And yet because all the years he spent on capital has really become this. Easy go between White House liaison he really really really comfortable. Talking and represents. Peace corps fiscal conservative idea. He it will it. Well when I think Mary Alice park's gonna have. Another update for you soon once some senators and members of congress come over here to talk yet. We can't really leave this area so they have to come to us but isn't it interesting that you can't press. Yes we're talking about that and Ben and I were reviewing how well one. A reporter from the BBC try to shout a question and that was something that Paul Ryan. Wasn't really very finicky about that he doesn't like he says we can not answer shouted quest is more order and exactly. Well we'll have much more here from Philadelphia Phnom ABC's Josh Haskell with. Or else acts. He teamed.

