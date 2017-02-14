Transcript for Paul Ryan: President 'made the right decision to ask for [Flynn's] resignation

National security is. Perhaps the most important function or responsibility a president pass. And I think the president made the right decision to ask for his resignation you cannot have a national security advisor misleading the vice president and others. So I think the president was right to Astros resignation. An and I believe it's it was the right thing to do. Let's speak about Russia for second. I've always been a rushers it's skeptic and off. On the new administration's these days try to get better relations with Russia the Bush Administration try to get better relations with Russia the Clinton and ministry art. Hillary Clinton in the Obama administration to the reset so I understand its regional rational trying to improve relations with Russia that's what new administration's inevitably do. But I'll leave it up to the administration to describe the circumstances surrounding what brought this point I think the key is this. That as soon as this person lost the president's trust. The president asked for his resignation and that was the right thing I think I'm not gonna prejudged circumstances surrounding this I think the administration. Will explain the circumstances that led to this on the Intelligence Committees been looking into this thing all along by the way just involvement with respect to Russia. I think it's really important that as soon as they realize. But there are being misled by the national security budget answers resignation. I can't speak to the rest of the circumstances I think we need to get all that information before he pre judge anything.

