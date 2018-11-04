Transcript for Paul Ryan not running for re-election

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we're coming on the air right now with the news that house speaker Paul Ryan a Republican speaker of the house will not run for reelection there you see him right there. He's up on Capitol Hill now informing his colleagues that he's made that decision I wanted our senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega for more. On all this a senior citizens and rumored about for weeks of course a very tough environment for Republicans heading into these mid terms. Paul Ryan are worried about holding the house worried about holding that seat he's decided not to run again. Ed George and selling this is no surprise given the number of Republicans that we're hearing from in seeing on Capitol Hill in recent weeks and months saying that they are no longer going to run. But really this this Ryan announcement today the fact that it is coming today. Is definitely sending shockwaves through this city we were of the mind and Paul Ryan and very well they still happen to supposed to be coming here to the White House today. This evening for a dinner with president trump. You know as you say so much of this has to do with these Republicans who are having trouble back in their home districts having to. Defend some of the controversial. Burr ridge some of the controversial policies coming out of this White House so many Republicans including Paul Ryan have spent recent days and months and weeks in the past year really. Having to artfully dance around some of the controversies namely. You know there was the travel ban there is immigration that is a huge issue for Paul Ryan back at home. And and and the problem then that the president's son. The president is at the back hit if hit UK if if you well lab has been present. The president's behavior thank you yes and aunt and his tariff issue is really hitting Paul Ryan his stole home state back of Wisconsin so. So it remains to be seen. What will happen in the weeks months going forward we are told from and this is all just coming in that. That the speaker made his announcement to his state to his his staff just in the past few minutes. And and really word is just trickling down his White House right. Storage site he would've had a tough race in his district although that has been a safe Republican district for years. He has never been that close to president from personally but of course has supported the big items on the president's agenda especially. That tax cut which the house passed at the end of the year when we find this all day long at the latest of abcnews.com. I'm of a full update for on the West Coast for Good Morning America. Have a good morning. This has been a special. From ABC.

