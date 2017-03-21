Transcript for Who's paying for President Trump's weekends at Mar-a-Lago?

Back. Yesterday. Lil baby Sean spots defended and god and that the current. Guy has taken in his eight weeks in office. Each which costs about three million it. Parts wrapped tomorrow a lot out. At how long you been and liked point Bobby has not transmit data yet he's in sixty days is that what thousands arrests. And you just made a very conscious that yes I was just saying he's he has spent nearly ten million dollars in taxpayer funds on travel in his first month as president. President Obama spent twelve million a year. That's it. Yeah Gibson yeah especially when we talk about the cuts in funding to mills and we know mills on Larry are we gonna get to that because there's a slice of says that this is just. This is just what happens when you know when your president you take these trips but I mean it is eating up will Tom. You know wit that the city he said. When all I'll go and yes it's happening here is weld Palm Beach and it's happening here. You know we're paying we're paying a lot of might have been available on the five million a week to keep Gilani and trump tower. Taxpayers here money he ran not as many people's president again is all about you the numbers guy popular he kept saying look I'm a businessman I don't numbers a sum until we are all those things and donating its. His but now it looks very small 400000 it. I'm dollar income to a cherry. That's doesn't even cover any data services you get rid themselves I play my cousins of Olney and this is how you Scott. I thought what went platinum. A conservative I see these numbers I'm Kent was president I don't want taxpayers paying for this kind of nonsense I don't get a Republican Democrat and letting it. Wouldn't that you have they could do here's how they can work it out at Mott not talking. They all ways call lit bill went so White House it's right that means is the people's house. Right now if banks all speech you never want us to go down because we want it walked through the people's house. Made a stand and I. It is bentonite in the White House team but I'm headed that went Minneapolis Lindsay and attract people to behave and I won't be. People should be able to walked Omar locked around him if it is in fact a winter White House yes. OK admit what they charge to go help the that would to White House could offset. What. Palm Beach is paying what we're paying yet made this is yet another White House for us now. Just know what I would. I. Someone to back up I think. The whole tribe can't a man on a ski vacation that's collected money also so you know to just cardinal may be that guy who said why should the a single mother in Detroit have to pay for it. People's food on meals on a real. I say unto you mauled an eight why should the woman in Detroit to single mother have to pay for content pretends vacation. We'll have we'll bat that trip before he needs a lot to me in my family trumpet thirty spend enough on trips tomorrow lot of this you're to paper 6000 people to get meals on wheels for its higher. Year six. Thousand people and that's where they also are let me add this studio you know he's taking these golf course meetings and not at the White House is make a sweeping cuts and so here's what which he's removing as you know public funding. Yes okay it sell without. Back button to it here's what we would not impact the UV Vietnam. Veteran memorial. Critical funding for plays like Lance. Sesame Street. The King Tut exhibit at Alice Walker because she got a grant to write the column parkway none of those things would have happened. Without public funds sell some people aren't eating and it's on spice also called meals aren't wasn't meals on wheels he called it acute. Acute problem is that I know it if it's good stuck watching the programs like missile do. Time but you know I ended about it they have need to get with the program now big boys if you didn't see that you guys are not getting anything out of this. He's also not intellectually consistent because if you were someone who believed in response fiscal responsibility in our debt and we're passionate about that and you were looking to cut things and an. And dig into programs that people cared about you were also willing to cut your own expenses and not take these fancy trips people could look at you and say well this is what he's out. This isn't what he's about this is what he's offering you but not for himself and deeply deeply got.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.