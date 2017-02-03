Pelosi: Jeff Sessions is 'unqualified and unfit' to serve as attorney general

The House minority leader is calling on Sessions to recuse himself from Russia investigations and resign from his post.
0:49 | 03/02/17

The fact that the attorney general the top cop in our country. Lied under oath. To the American people. Is grounds for him to be some. Now indeed country has proved that he was unqualified and unfit. To serve in that position of trust. We've been calling for weeks for him to recuse himself. From the investigation into the personal political and financial connections between trump. Operation and the Russians. Recusing himself because its connection. To the Diana her campaign. And now we see that he himself he can investigation. For lying. Against a wall and the top law enforcement officers should know of that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

