Transcript for Pence Breaks Tie in Betsy DeVos Confirmation Vote

On this vote the a's are fifteen. The -- or fifty. The senate being equally divided. The vice president votes in the affirmative and the nomination is confirmed. Majority leader. A mood to reconsider the vote on the nomination. Question is on the motion to reconsider. I moved to table a motion reconsider. Question is on the motion to table. All in favor say I. All oppose. The eyes appear to have it if the eyes student. And the motion to table is agreed to should not have been sent an out of court quorum call be waived. Without objection.

