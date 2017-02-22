Pence condemns vandalism at Jewish cemetery

More
Vice President Mike Pence is visiting a suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery where more than 150 headstones were damaged earlier this week.
1:04 | 02/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pence condemns vandalism at Jewish cemetery
I'd like that's something that happens you. It's Saint Louis. On Monday morning Americo. Discover that nearly 200 tombstones were probably do huge. Speaking just yesterday president. Trump. Called us a horrible and painful. And so we will. The moment these threats to Jewish community centers around the country. He declared it all. Santa reminder of the work that student was beaten route eight bridges need. We condemn this violence act of vandalism and those who perpetrated. In the strongest possible term. And inspiring to people all across this country to see the women people of Missouri at rallied around the Jewish community with compassion and support units fire. This nation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45670048,"title":"Pence condemns vandalism at Jewish cemetery","duration":"1:04","description":"Vice President Mike Pence is visiting a suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery where more than 150 headstones were damaged earlier this week.","url":"/Politics/video/pence-condemns-vandalism-jewish-cemetery-45670048","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.