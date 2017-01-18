Transcript for Pence Says 'Obamacare' Users Should Have 'No Anxiety' About Losing Insurance

In Washington Post Donald Trump this week and said we're going to have insurance for every night. So let me be crystal crook that if the administration wants to repeal obamacare. But replaced it with something that covers every American. Think could with the first off it's a very important point Martha that the president likes made it very clear to members of congress. Death. He wants to repeal and replace. Obamacare at the same time the two different piece of legislation we want to repeal. The individual mandates and taxes and all those things for putting such a hardship on American families today. Premiums going up more than a 100% in some states. We want to end that but at the same time we want the American people to see. Legislation that will unleash the power. Of the marketplace to lower the cost of health insurance that's affordable. For every American and we want to make sure when it comes to Medicaid social and an illegal alien it's. It says. The keys the the president elect really believes in the power of the marketplace he's a businessman. He understands the strength of the American economy on the campaign trail. He talked consistently about his enthusiasm for allowing Americans to purchase health insurance. Across state lines the way we buy life insurance the way we buy car insurance. And I was talking to a very prominent Democrat. Member of the senate just yesterday. Who said to me that they didn't really understand why. In their state there were only two insurance companies and people couldn't lie elsewhere and so. We really think there may be an opportunity for bipartisan cooperation in fashioning the kind of reforms. To insurance that literally lower the cost of health insurance but let's not forget Medicaid exist for the most vulnerable in our. In our country and president elect. What is is absolutely committed to ensuring. That our states have the ability. Two to redesign in reform and it and the flexibility to make sure that Medicaid is there for for people living it. Eye and know you are familiar with what they Congressional Budget Office said they said the repeal would cost eighteen. Million Americans their insurance right away so how does sound from. Guarantee every when it was covered has coverage now will keep. Well of course the Congressional Budget Office left out the other side of the pancake which is the replaced plan which. I'm not being critical all they could look at is the cost of that's what do you. But I can assure you that we are we are right now literally as we speak. Our policy team working with leaders in the house and senate and some Democrats. Coming together to fashion that replace plan in nearly weeks the administration Martha I anticipate that we'll be able to bring that plan forward. And any American who has insurance today through an Obama care exchange. Or forced through the Obama care plan itself. Should have no anxiety about losing their insurance we're committed to an orderly transition. Two new and better health insurance. Set of reforms. They're gonna work for every American just like the president likes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.