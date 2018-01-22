Pence says US embassy in Jerusalem 'will open before the end of next year'

Vice President Mike Pence told Israeli lawmakers today that the United States intends to open an embassy in Jerusalem "before the end of next year," the most specific timeline the White House has so far offered for the move.
1:12 | 01/22/18

Transcript for Pence says US embassy in Jerusalem 'will open before the end of next year'
Members of The Knesset. Justices of the Supreme Court. Citizens of Israel. In the weeks ahead our administration will. Advance its plan to open the United States embassy in Jerusalem. And that United States embassy will open before the end of next year. Jerusalem is Israel's capital. And as such. President trump has directed the State Department. To immediately begin preparations to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

