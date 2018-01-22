Transcript for Pence says US embassy in Jerusalem 'will open before the end of next year'

Members of The Knesset. Justices of the Supreme Court. Citizens of Israel. In the weeks ahead our administration will. Advance its plan to open the United States embassy in Jerusalem. And that United States embassy will open before the end of next year. Jerusalem is Israel's capital. And as such. President trump has directed the State Department. To immediately begin preparations to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.