Pence visiting Mexico-California border

More
Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Calexico border wall Monday.
1:02 | 04/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pence visiting Mexico-California border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54837005,"title":"Pence visiting Mexico-California border","duration":"1:02","description":"Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Calexico border wall Monday.","url":"/Politics/video/pence-visiting-mexico-california-border-54837005","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.