Hi everyone I'm on the host uncomfortable this is a very. Special at the sound of uncomfortable it's been really outside of our regular programming schedule. Because of the big conversation we're having as a country right now about politics and sports about race. And free speech and we needed to address that break here which is why we're having this conversation today. And I'm really pleased to say that joining us from Los Angeles for this conversation. Is my friend and colleague LT grander than healthy thanks so much for being here. Of course bucolic from running well content stating that I'm playing it back to you next time I leave you a message echoed retired. And the and you are inherently. Eagle. Uniquely qualified to talk about a lot of this stuff because these are thinking that reported on for a very long time and an inner section that not a lot of journalists have. And let's just started off by setting the scene right. The president whenever he speaks or tweets can fat off. And national debate and on Friday night in Alabama he weighed in on the tour to be occasional protests that have been going on on the sidelines of an account names. Sparked of course by calling cabernet can meals during pregame the national an them. And president trump says wouldn't you love to see one of those and FL players when somebody gets respects our flag. To say get that SOB off the field right. At the when you heard that when you learned about those statements. What did you think did you think that it would spark a reaction. I did. Because child has proven to be quite the lightning rod particularly when you look at the timing of when he has he's sort of moments right. Like Thursday night. We're talking about whether or not to repeal pretty affordable care corrective action ports are our. Friday alters rally in Alabama says these inflammatory remarks and now we're not part of our health care anymore. Or at least not nearly the same sort of be replaced that we were part of comments. He's done this time and time of day and broke his campaign and as well as president so I wasn't surprised necessary to see these are war. I was a little bit surprised to see owners respond as quickly. As they did to it but I guess when the president United States suggest you start watching and a spell that hurts the pocketbook and that's what businessman. Billionaires get involved and in fact the states are being reduced the president's remarks but in general works in our what's next privacy to public it. Up in arms about woody sweeter when he says because of good par for the course particularly when we're close to a really big important policy scars. She think just to be do you think this of the distraction. To get away from some of the policy discussion keeping that's why he started talking about it. You know it's hard to determine never interviewed. Trump corporate or anything like that but from Arafat would keep in and have talked to people. Who have been quotes the president. It's scenes is when Everett there is real tents are controversial policies being discussed. He does does he does one of these tweets that throws it hard national conversation. Off that particular topic. And I don't know if he's doing his current dispute not I just know the byproduct of these tweets and to be the discussion moved away from policy that you were superficial things. I will say you know regardless of the intention behind it the conversation that has followed in the dates and had been among the people kind of been having in private circles and behind closed doors are here in there eyes and social media. But not at its level not on the national stage this way. And you mentioned the president following up their remarks with some tweets one of the things. He tweed Ed got to the heart of the matter and I think put into very explicit terms what a lot of people think which is that the issue of kneeling. Has nothing to do with the race this is what president trump treated its about respect for our country flag and national in them. And the NFL. Must respect that and healthy this to something that's a fundamental disconnect. About the origin of the protests. Which is to say that you know people think that sometimes whatever your feelings about. Injustice in this country inequality in this country. That sports is not the place for it like you should respect the flag and respect the aunt them regardless what do you make up. Four. You know first and foremost a constant currencies as we always have to look at the source and the source of this conservationists want. This is someone. Who took out full page ad in various newspapers in New York back in the 80s about Central Park bars. Suggested it they'd be killed basically be harmed be put to doubt. We're supposedly raped and some warrant we find out through DNA. Evidence. That they were not involved. Not by you know a technicality not by some rent compression DNA evidence right that's science. Says that not involved. And he refuses to acknowledge. The reality. Because he wants to it was there are hybrid that approved for example well because as you were saying. There is his narrative ended and there is reality. And the reality is that this protest started with players wanting to bring attention to racial inequality. Police brutality. A criminal justice reform. Now in his world. Their protests in the National Anthem in the flag in for a lot of people they do feel that way but that's because I believe the media has done it port jobs. Of making sure there will be told this story we didn't characterize it that way but we've gotten a bit lax we've gotten lazy. We don't short hair dark basements they have to protest what we're not protesters beat amp. In many protests during the anthem we're actually a protestor are these large divide issues that are partners nation for centuries. You could talk to the president and come explicitly with the protests about. Go to the administration try to find solutions to these issues. But that doesn't Britain took an heir to pretty warrants. He wants to near Tibet these orders are protectant anthem because it helped beats its base it gives them more fuel in allows them through with that he's got some sort of level of approval. Are people aboard the government's office. Althea Hayes Meredith and it's also the narrative of a lot of people are they wanted to be the narrative. That you know when you show up to play professional sports. That's your job and you you do your job there's no place for politics there right secretary ammunition even said something similar to the U you can pro Catherine that they you have the right to free speech. But you should do it on your own time. In fact this separation. Of politics since sport especially need days is that even possible. Work. In it's a really curious as to what example of protests. That happened during a convenient car. If if you give me five with convenient time which is to protest. Are we're really love to know exactly what that pride. It is at noon or by day's only you know. Did they don't want you protests on the streets gonna what you protest on the sidelines of what partnered. They don't want you to talk about certain issues when you're dealing with their weapons hurricanes that summer climate change now was not the time. It worked hard gun controls are surely up the mass shooting now is not the time. There's always does not it's not the time it's not appropriate you know why is because of inconvenient. It's as an inconvenience and guess what that is part of the purpose of it protests is to shake things up as a convenience you because you're in. Your and sort of like auto pilot boat comes amid redeem right you needed something to stop you can make you think about some. So I'm sorry if you're building that somebody nearly these sideline if he convenience that you somehow but. A protest in and of itself is not supposed to make you feel good it's supposed to be culpable. It's supposed to make you give particle what are you doing and I hope he spoke reconnaissance and Mike that. Let's not be inflicted if artists or lazy and look at a perfect time to protest because it doesn't exist. Now the it strikes me that before the president weighed in on it. There were still occasional protests going on obviously Colin happening with diligently sticking buy. His stance on this occasionally other players would join him here and there. But we we're not talking about it on nearly the level that we are now it kind of forced. Every one to reckon with this conversation it sparked more protests in reaction to those protests are hash tag with taking me. An office park if you mentioned earlier. The owner's involvement. And on Monday night game Allen and asking about that the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys to the cowboys all kicking me together right wind. The owner Jerry Jones and and they all stood in linked arms during the national and then the cardinal I think it stood arm in arm. Altogether. And it strafing out there were in this kind of weird space where the conversations going on before they decide to come out if you keep blight is an acceptable form. Protest slash sign of solidarity. Like. How did we not alienate people but still send a message to some degree what do you make about that in some of those conversations people are clearly having. What. That's things Kate was relieved trustees for a couple of reasons you know first and foremost the demonstration that the cowboys had. With prior to the flag be right. Yet the fans and Arizona chose to boot the Dallas Cowboys in their demonstrates. What exactly were they going. Because if you are upset that people are being respectful to implement want to flag. Well they're demonstration happened before they have with beings on report of rivals presents a what were you Bo. The question only those people who were born can answer I have my theories. But I don't want to speak for those people they need to process that themselves. Number two what exactly worked out of cowboys demonstrating or protests in the dance. When all protests against Richmond equality. From a justice reform please brutality where the protests remarks the president trial. Because one. Has to do with what color cap and it started and other have to do with your pocketbook. And I want I want really hope. That the Dallas Cowboys in the man who decided to take in these are right. Were protests he. Racial inequality there were protests are pleased brutality and not protests in the remarks which president trop. Because they were fearful that it may impact their bottom line because of our with the motivation. Vintage or Spielberg was disingenuous to opportunistic bourse opened a complete show of unity solidarity. You know the unit yet when you look at the B and found just as a league to this is the other thing that struck me as we're seeing this planet and we did see in other places to an end NBA players and and others as well not even athletes and other people just taking a stand in and sending a message on social media with their own taking me. Photos and videos but acted to specifically with the NFL when it's highlighted means that the conversation is taking place. On top of turning inherent imbalance already talked about the owners having to get involved in the player if you talk about league in which the vast majority of the players are black. And which the owners are heavily majority are white I'm watcher all our. So and N many of them donated millions of dollars to trop. And his campaign in twenty sixteenths other this kind of imbalance that's at underpinning of this entire conversation hat. What is the reason why I'm very curious that's what was the voter bases. Hi Jerry Jones wanted to participated demonstration as well as the statements of the individual franchises in the league as a whole because as you mentioned. Many of these owners many of these men contributed and wanted to see Donald Trump and office it is not exhibited no exact what they were voting for he was very very clear. In his entire life in from the camera. What kind of person he was and what his thoughts were. I don't beginning with blind sided sororities. After so we're confident and escalated start calling rapists and Colin Baxter rate recipients at that you shouldn't blind sided we have further comments that he it would be NFL players. Armed. I'm really curious did as to what's gonna happen. Once arch rock terms of attention to some other conversations. And debates read about the younger wrestlers and house an awful show assortment I don't know. And auto service up Warner's social you know and a soap opera community about what he's there was offensive and people were taken at tears but it would be or wherever it is for soap operas. Why aren't in opponents going to do when the spotlight is not one bill. Is this protest RD demonstrates are all these statements about unity about the real issue at hand. What specifically about the president turn his attention towards this man from Kosovo we'd be to rebuke this because we don't want to hurt our pocketbooks. Here's the honest wouldn't. That remains yhency. And now complaining because there's there's some nuances here to read it's not all black or why aid or 01 side person the other here there are players obviously this is not a unanimous stand. Among the entire league owners or the players there players who have spoken out about their own dissidents on about their own confusion. Ben Roethlisberger whose team remained I think mostly in the locker room. Carrying the national an them later came out to issue a statement saying you regret at that that he. He didn't want to send the wrong message I think he later said that I wish we had approached this differently. We didn't want to appear divided on the sideline with some standing and some kneeling or sitting. And it strikes me that what the conversation happened the conversation now with that. Expect she on the sidelines for courtside or wherever. You're forced to make a decision you're forced to take a stand either you're going to me ill or sick to board. Have you or form of protest that you feel is appropriate. Or you're going to stand and remain with the status quell an it's. I can hiker caught them. Of that competition we're adding everything the country what are you on the front lines of fighting something or are you remaining with the status quo. You know was pleased about what Ben Roethlisberger. And the conference other athletes have sort of expressed in the cars so there's. This protest. Is that they don't want to visit to disrespect. And it it is curious because the protest. Started because there was a disrespect the large. And a black lives matter movement didn't start. Because there was a quality equipment justices and started because of equality. And equipment. Started because there were people who were losing their lives innocent people were people who should have been killed. A by officers and it believes if there was no justice but for the family and friends afterwards because it civilized it matter if they're produced respect for their lives. And so this notion that the right it's been just respected. I could certainly have a conversation. By conversation mark question to Ben Roethlisberger and other happens. What it is what about the disrespect for human life because if you really going to be conflict were upset about something I would think scenic innocent man. Be gunned down in heavy evidence planted on you know. By officers would you'll highly disrespectful to what this country's stance for. Are what do about it you're so conflicted about this that you with Steve something like that you begin to use her own has tegra you speak out against that. Or your own. And if you didn't why do you do it. Are you upset because of two hours after being caught out for which he didn't do in the past as much of which are doing in the present. Are you putting uncomfortable because you're beginning to realize that all that inequalities happen that you didn't care. Because it affected directly and argue Buena Park directly by decision that you really don't want to make. These are brooding deep conversations and it's probably the marked people's youth aspects to the sports because they don't want to have these currencies. But this is the flip side to that I'll be right which is that those seeing people who say stick to sports. People like Ben Roethlisberger may be I don't speak for and the people who. Feel as if this was imposed on me I don't this is not the place for me to take that standard and make my mind. Position known because. I am here to perform professional duty and this is what I signed up to do I want to stay in my lane. It is that there is it fair to have that decision imposed on them in this way. As his parents and arises. Is it fair to require Madonna was gunned down in the end our prisons lightest and try to attack on the BBC video of just the opposite. Is it fair that tape around our neighbor Martin's mother still walks from the pain of her son not being there. I mean we can go on and on about what's fair not fair and I told again being put on a spark. You know it's someone who. As a member of LG BT community I know there's nothing more fearful for many men and women in my community Debian has street on argue gay straight or trash standards. It's unfair it's uncalled for no one wants to be forced to say something like that about themselves. But in the end immersed in the pains of being beer. Is it fair but he African American community. For centuries now. Have been talking about police brutality and criminal justice and billions of there is racial in equality. And having time and time again a lot of lip service but not all models. Real metrics are so there's been a significant change if you look at the 1960s social economic metrics you look at the matches are today. Not a great deal was changed is that fear. So this brings us back to with a man that really first sparked this conversation. Calling Cafferty right in August when he sixteen during the PCs and he first fat during the nationally and emulator started to cake and me. During the national and found his hope as he expressed it briefly back then must shine a light. On racial injustice racial inequality that so pervasive in our country today. And to this day. He remains unsigned. And there have been a lot speculation about why that is I think John Maher has come out and basically said. He's divisive since besides the fact that he's may be more qualified and all the metrics the quarterbacks are they are hard judge Don east actually sells merchant the popular player. So this is the question moving fourth hour if the players won't remove politics. From the game well the people who control the game. Just keep them out it. You know comic characters unique situation because he had a contract he opted out of it became a free eight. If he was on contract and he got cut. That's a different conversation that will be happy right but essentially he opted to become unemployed assuming it's fuels that would have made him higher. And we've discovered that owners are big powers and summons and be right article critical. You mentioned Ben Roethlisberger. Interesting division to Baltimore Ravens. Talked about bringing him there. And they claim that you know we had his conversation. And we think he may be a good fit when national record about forest. Have been eventually win they sign a guy who had never thrown in a bill passed before. What sense does that make cut a cabinet with the starting quarterback and Super Bowl less than five years ago. And you needed backup quarterback he's sign someone who never played in the NFL. Don't tell me this before policies. This decision about PR and what you perceive to be back ours. Baltimore is unique situation because certain points a multitude of players through. We're into their boat you know Ray Lewis being one who was under investigation for possibly involved the murder. Which are welcome him back. Com so so you so you you know you you had Ray Rice goes on to roster. Who was accused of domestic violence and eventually you've used it to do the right thing in terms of punishing him but of first you have to you own his side. There's someone who parts has been yachts in knocked around the elevator. He will win it's welcome him back. So here you have calling cabinet someone whom didn't committee. Bach Klein wasn't pleased that are accused of committing any crime. With actually peacefully protest and to himself for a couple of weeks before reporter asked a question. Develops and now he's someone that you quote unquote need prayer for and it's when a group of fans talk about whether he went welcome back to vote. It's so hypocritical in it's so ridiculous it is so nonsensical. The reality is that you don't really right it's a card receipts and he's trying to hat is not the protest. It's the conversation. You don't want to have a conversation barbarous and quality because that takes a lot of work. You don't really want to be in custody and I did that but left before write about it start Palestinians college heparin is an NFL pro football reasons. So Al Zain next weekend. Are now we still talking about that says it's still a thing about how players come out whether they stand whether they stand for that they link arms. It is the conversation that actually keeps up moving forward. Well one. If we're still talking about whose protests missiles not then we're not doing our jobs because the dead. We're supposed to talk about what their protest. Not give you never with the visual of the protests. And in two. It depends on what. Happens here you know one day you know mr. trump may decide it's read something that's offensive in the casino resort or something totally different. And that's reality of it is that. Oh. We had to gratitude towards new sparkly shiny object and that's where it hurts and our focus and what we were discussing prior since upon the background. Remember what we're all angry about transgender is being banned from the military. Little tart but that at all anymore right. Why because he tweeted something else. And so to answer your question I don't know regrets about this next weekend because I don't know what's going to be tweeted. What I do know is that if we are talking about NFL players in protest than what we're not doing this and respect to what started as a protest against racial inequality because that's what is all about. It's about making service of peer environment for every one. That if you answered the criminal justice system but should be treated equally regardless of your race that's what is currencies is supposed to be. While the I hope you and I can talk about this again and I think you for making the time today it's always good to talk to you my friend. Absolutely as always. Thanks to all of you for listening as well and I'm on in about. Thank you for listening to uncomfortable. If you like what we're doing take a minute believe that the rating and a quick review it helps others define these conversations. And we really just wanna hear a traffic. Plus we've made it easy just click on the link in the description of this app says. If you have an idea for a show topic glory yet pleaded in the reviews or tweet apple apple about to stop and that's. And aid WA. DI FDA and quarry used to hash tag uncomfortable talk. Uncomfortable with the production of ABC news new episode vote every 2 weeks on Tuesday morning. I'm on in the pot thanks for listening.

