Transcript for POTUS 'Heartbroken' For Victims' Families After Fort Lauderdale Shooting

That shooting again in Fort Lauderdale. This afternoon do we know enough now to know what it was an act of terror. As a general until I've got all of information Jordan or comment on it other than just assert. How. Heartbroken we are for the cameras have been affected these demonstrators have happen too often. During the eight years that I been president. The pain the grief shock. That they must be going through it is enormous. Investments that reach out to the mayor. Make sure that coordination between state and local officials weren't should be. But I think we'll find out over the next point four hours exactly. How this happened and what motivated us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.