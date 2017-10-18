Transcript for We're not prepared for future election interference: Attorney general

As the nation's chief law enforcement officer and as a supervisor of multiple components of our intelligence community. I'm curious about your views on this issue and don't ask users' questions the first is. Do you think we're doing enough to prepare for future interference by Russia and other foreign adversaries in the information specs. Probably not. And we are not our. And the matter is so complex. Vote most Thomas re not able to fully grasp the technical dangers that are out there. We have on commercial penetration are some of my toughest trading partners. We've gone disruption in interference it appears by Russians. Officials are our people. And and it requires. Career review. And so. Under your leadership what concrete steps has the department taken or should the department take to learn the lessons of Tony sixteen for the purposes. Of fighting against future foreign election in reference. Looking and at a number of things. We specifically. Intensely reviewing. And the commercial. Interference. And theft of trade secrets then. Important data aren't information that some private companies have spent. Decades developing and hundreds of millions of dollars and have it stolen in a moment. Com and we've got indictments that deal with some of those issues. On the department the national security division of the Department of Justice has got some really talented people. The FBI has is has as good a group of X short on sophisticated computer technology is probably exist in the world. On but whether we are at the level we need to be yet I don't think so.

