Thank you ladies and gentlemen it is truly. Great to be back in the wonderful beautiful stay. Of Pennsylvania. I love this date and I loved the people of this date it's bad still. And it carried us through a big. Beautiful victory on November. And I want to recognize some of our friends and it helped us so much congressman Scott parent. Need cops. A couple of my idea originals. Mike Kelly who I watched on television it was great ways might you know. Where is my Kelly's views mines where is a well you grade on television this morning. And of course. One of our other originals congressman. Marine right. And I. Thank you thank you Mike thank you to. As you may know. There's another big gathering taking place tonight. In Washington DC it. A large group. Of Hollywood actors. At Washington media. Arkansas holding each other in a hotel ballroom. In our nation's capital right now. They are gathered to get him. For the White House correspondents. Dinner without the president. And I could not possibly be more thrilled. Then to be more than 100 miles away from watching news wall. Spending my evening Wear the all of you. And what they much much larger crowd. And much better people right. I look at the media back there they would actually. You rather be here I have to tonight. That's right. A. Media outlets. Like CNN and MSNBC. -- make news. Big news. And they're sitting. And they're wishing. In Washington. They're watching right now they're watching. And they would love to be with us right here tonight. But dead strapped. At this dinner. Would still be very very boring. But next year. May be. We'll make it more exciting for them. In Washington who will heal up but we have a good chance of showing up here again next year there. The truth is. There is no place I'd rather me. Then right here in Pennsylvania to celebrate. Our 100 day milestone. To reflect on an incredible journey together. And to get ready. Were they great great battles. To come and that we will win in every case. Because make no mistake we are just beginning. In our fight do make America great again. Now before we talk about. My first 100 days which has been very exciting and very productive. Let's rape the media is. 100 days should we do. Right now. Because as you know they are a disgrace. According to a morning consoled Malone. More than half of Americans say the media is out of touch with everyday Americans or that Peru. According to media research sent there. 89%. Of the media's coverage of our administration. Has been negative ad purposely nagged at him. At perhaps. That's because according to the Center. For Public Integrity. 96%. Of journalists to make donations are the last election. Gave them do our opponent does anybody remember who our opponent was. That was some opponent. Finally. According to a poll last year. From the Associated Press. Only 6%. Of Americans. Have a lot of confidence. In American that's a merry band. As much lower than congressman. But I give an example of something really. Incredible. That's right get a matter here. Then I'm out. Thank you. Thank you. Do we love our law enforcement or why. And I want to thank the fire marshal's I have a lot of people standing outside. We really maxed out we broke the all time record. For this arena hello losers are in this is not and we broke the all time racked. And I don't have the guitar which is pretty. So just doesn't example of media take the totally failing. New York Times. Pretty soon they'll only be on the Internet the papers getting smaller and smaller. You have a notice starting to look like at comic book it's getting some. But I will tell you because I watched and I used to be in the real estate mrs. they sold their beautiful New York Times building in Manhattan. A can't speak drilled to journalism such a beautiful beautiful building. Or around a 130 million dollars at a group that bought it. Later sold it for approximately 500 million dollars. And now they live in a very ugly office building in a crummy love nation. Next they buy the Boston Globe news mag. With losses. For one point three billion dollars invested. Millions and millions and millions of dollars to get it going. And in the end they sell it for zero they give it away. And then they write. Nasty editorials. And op Eds. Telling me. Me how I should be handling world events and our country. But that's always. They're incompetent dishonest people who after an election had to apologize. Because they covered it. Us me but all of us they covered it so badly. That they felt they were forced to apologize. Because their predictions were so bad you remember their protection. I lost a lot of people because of the way they covered so here's the story. If the media is job is to be honest. And tell that. Then I think we would all agree. The media. Deserves a very very big fat failing grade. Very dishonest people and not all of them. You know we call it a fake news not all of them you notice now they using everybody's using the word fake news. You hear it first box. By contrast. For the last 100 days. My administration. Has been delivering every single day. For the great citizens of our country whether it's putting our coal miners back to work. Protecting America's. EL. Act aluminum workers. We love that steel and aluminum. Or eliminating job killing regulations. We are keeping one promise after and not there. And frankly the people are really happy about it they see what's happening. Oh. I the it. But to understand the historic progress. That we may. We must speak honestly about. The situation. That we and I inherited because my leave me. The previous administration. Gave us a maps. For decades act Conte has lived through the greatest jobs theft. In the history of the world you people don't better than anybody in Pennsylvania. Our factories were shut it. Our steel mills slows down and our jobs were stolen away and shipped. Far away. To other countries some of which you've never even heard. Politicians sent troops to protect the borders. Of foreign nations. But left America's borders wide open for all to violate. We've spent big. You send billions of dollars on one global project after another. And yet as gangs. Flooded into our country we couldn't even provide safety. For our own people. I'd government. Rise to join an international agreements. Where the United States pays the cost. And bears the burdens. Well other countries get the benefit ad pay not them. This includes deals. Like the one sided Paris climate accord. Where the United States. Pays billions of dollars. While China. Rush yeah and India. Have contributed and will contribute nothing. Does that remind you of the Iran deal how about that beauty. A top of all of that. It's estimated that full compliance. With the agreement could ultimately shrink America's GDP. By 2.5. Trillion dollars over a ten year period. That means factories and plants closing all over our country here we go again not with made folks. Am. I. Those are the facts whether we liked him and the dishonest media won't print them. Won't report them. Because the Washington media is part of the problem their priorities are not. My priorities and did not your priorities. Their agenda is not your agenda. And I'll be making. A big decision. On the Paris accord over the next two weeks. And we will see what happens. But there are all part of a broken system that is profited from this global theft. And plunder. Of American wealth. At the expense. Of the American worker. We are not going to let other countries take advantage of us anymore because from now on it's going to be America. Burns. And I have to. Yes interject. Because as you know I've been a big critic of Jain. And I've been talking about currency manipulation for a long time but I have to tell you that during the election. Number one they stopped but more importantly just to show you that this honestly. So we have currency manipulation by China. But China. Is helping us. Possibly or probably. With the North Korean. Situation. Chizik great. Site. And I met with the president. A giant at great length and learn. And. We had long long talks. Hours and hours and hours he's a good man. He's representing China is not representing us but he's a good man and I believe he wants to. Get that situation taken care they have tremendous power. And will see what happens but the media said. Donald Trump refuses to name China a currency manipulator and I think events think of this. Now we have to have a little flexibility. So I'd meet with the president of giant. And I say could help myself with North Korea you know you give them 93%. Of there are different materials that they did in the food. Got a lot of power we have a great relationship. And then the media said. Why didn't he call Donald Trump. And why didn't Donald Trump but a meeting. Saying. You're a currency manipulators and here's a story. Liz did. Mr. President. We helpless outlet know what thicker and North Korea but but the way. You are manipulating the currency at work. So well so I'd set up. You'll understand. So instead of saying that lets see what happens I honestly believe. That he's trying very hard not an easy situation for China believe me not an easy situation. But we have somebody there who's causing a lot of trouble for the world. We have China who is really trying to help as you've seen they've sent back. Vast amounts of coal coming out of North Korea. So let's see what happens. And I'd pick it's not exactly. The right time. You call China a currency manipulator right now do we agree with. But they never say that they say why didn't he do it. So I promise do it my inaugural address 100 days ago. That now our lives. Our action and we believe me started from day one. That is what we delivered 100. Days of action in fact those people and others are exhausted. They've never seen anything like that. They've never seen anything like it. We are ending the off shoring and bringing back to our beautiful wonderful great American jobs. We are eradicating. The criminal gangs and cartels. That have it. Still traded our country you're reading about him all the time some of you have big problems when of them. Thank you for that sign blacks would trump I love that guy. Actually. Thank you thank. You men. That's great that's really cool I Bruce yet. And we're taking steps to renegotiate. Or can't sell. Any agreement that bells to protect American actions. Here are just some of our greatest achievements. From the first. 100 days and I will tell you it addition to that we have built such strong foundations. With the leaders of foreign countries. And were sent to Iraq but we have great relationships with Germany and Japan and giant and so many others. The UK such great relationships. That's part of the process. We've appointed and confirmed. A brand new justice of the United States have read. Johnson is still Garces. Who will uphold the constitution. And the right of Americans to govern their own affairs. And the last time. A new Supreme Court justice was confirmed in the first 100 days. Was 136. Years ago. In 1881. I was devastated they have actors I thought I'd be the only one to have done that. It. Wooten and the good. To protect our jobs and our economic freedom. I immediately withdrew the United States from the horrible. Disasters. Would have been another NAFTA but worse. Trans Pacific partnership. That what it taking your jobs in Pennsylvania that acted to idea that was a total hoax. Did keep keep me. Would have been a tremendous disaster for our country. And we are not going to surrender Pennsylvania jobs ever again we've done that once before it's not going to happen. We're just launched an investigation. It give foreign steel dumping and aluminum dumping throughout our country. We already viewing every single trade deal. And wherever there is heating we will take immediate action and there will be panel. I. And we have led us tonight. Secretary of commerce. Wilbur Ross. And one of the great great people on fair trade a good day mr. Peter Navarro thank you. Thank you. And we will renegotiate. NAFTA. And if we don't get a good deal and a fair deal for our country and I've been saying for a long time. We'll leave their renegotiate or we'll terminate I announce the other day we will going to terminate everybody's at will terminate. Do people that I like very much the president of Mexico prime minister of Canada they called up. They said could we negotiate I suggest we can renegotiate. So we'll start a renegotiation. I'd hopefully it'll be fair for everybody. I'd if it's not a fair deal for our country. Because you have to understand. We have been on the wrong side of the NAFTA deal with Canada and with Mexico for many. Many years many decades we can allow it to happen so we're going to renegotiate. And if we can't make a fair deal for a company's workers we will terminate that that. Am. How what directors. Will put brand new Pennsylvania's. Steel. Into the this. Of America. We thought had been sent billions of dollars. In unpaid. Duties. To be collected at the butter. From countries that break the rules and that just started it's going to be a lot coming it. We just want fairness. And I followed through on my promise. And issued a new government directives do. By American and high air America. Oh. It just these first the amounts. We've created 99000. New construction jobs 49000. New manufacturing. Jobs. And 27000. New mining jobs the miners' air the miners finally we're taking care of our minder. We love our miners. And we have over 600000. New jobs and by the way the stock market since. Our election. I believe. From the point of the election is too bad that the Obama administration gets a lot of credit for those couple of months but it all right. As we're doing five. But they get credit for that because people started going wild with the stock but. I believe we have a record from the time we got elected from November and it. We have a record an all time record for the biggest increase in this stock market snow. I'm very happy. We've removed this shackles on energy exploration. Imposed by the last administration. Lifting the restrictions on the production of oil jail. And natural. And very importantly for our Pennsylvania. We have ended the war on beautiful fleeing call. And we are putting our great gold miners back to work. We love our minds. I'm also very pleased as saying that we have finally cleared the way for the construction. Of the keystone. XL and Dakota act says pipeline. 48000. New jobs. They couldn't get their approvals we got out of their approvals in 24 hours one day. And I want to tell you. Then heads of those two companies. They didn't know what the hell happened they sit out at this happened. They should go to bed and say their prayers. But that's going to be approximately 48000. Jobs. My administration. Has also scrapped a job killing regulation. That was threatening our auto workers. We lot more cars made in the US any and that's going. Am. We've created a new rule. Which requires that for every one new regulation. New old regulations. Must be eliminated. And we have side to master. Executive orders. Clearing up. The environmental bureaucracy. We're gonna have jobs and you're seeing them already we've also been very busy on the legislative. Rod. Which we have gotten no credit for and yet. I am signing away I'd sign went. Not surpass. Since the Truman administration. This includes thirteen resolutions. To eliminate intrusive federal regulations. The most ever signed in our history. In keeping our promise to our veterans. I've signed legislation. To extend veterans Joyce and David ahead. Of the veteran. His face in. Is he aware of those tonight. David still. In an incredible. And we even increased by 42%. The approval for veterans using that Joyce program. I've also created an office of accountability. At the VA. Our message to federal workers is clear if you fail our veterans you will be held accountable. Burstein. You create accountability across government ID suit a five year ban on federal officials. Becoming lobbyists after they leave government service good. I've got a lot of people in my staff are not exactly happy without movement does something. And I tasted a lifetime ban. All in federal officials becoming lobbyists. For a fire in government. Ivan won't these bands for a simple reason. It is time to drain the swamp. I. And that's what we're doing in Washington. Perhaps no area have passed government sold out special interests and foreign lobby is more. Then on the issue of immigration. Year after year you pleaded for Washington to enforce a longs. As illegal immigration. Refugees. Flooded and and lax vetting threatened your family's safety. And seek here. Your please. Have finally been are Dell wireless and have the wall to award him. You know we've done so well at the voter. A lot of people are saying. I'll allow. Maybe the president doesn't need the wall we need the world to stop the drugs at the human trafficking we need the long. It just 100 days. We have taken historic steps to secure border. If modes needed immigration control. Like you've never seen before is two. And properly screen and that those seeking admission. Is two Arab country. They are going to come in because they love our country. Would not take heed them otherwise. We are operating on a very simple principle. That our immigration system. Should put the need. Each of American workers American families American companies. And American citizens spurs. I have pointed. A great military general. John Kelly. Delete the Department of Homeland Security. Since by election. We've already received an unprecedented. 73%. Reduction. In illegal crossings. Or in our southern bought Aaron. A. They're great is reduction. In the history. Although our country. And we just started. The world is getting them masses. If you tried to. Detained. Deep boarded or put in prison. At it will happen. As I campaigned across the nation. I'd met with the grieving mothers and fathers of children. Who had been killed. Viciously killed violently you know. By illegal immigrants. And I made them a promise. We will protect American. Lives your family member will not have died in vain. Last awake. We opened an office to support the victims of immigration crime cooled to voice. You may cured that no American victim is ever again ignored. By their government not gonna happen anymore. And many people are now talking as digest. And using this tremendous apparently progress on the border. To say we don't need that kind of safety that we really do need including the wall. We need safety we need cameras we need all of the things that way going to be putting in. And we need the wall and we will build a wall as your as you are standing there tonight. We need. Well bill the wall plugs don't even worry about go to sleep. Golf go to sleep rest it's good. That's the final. Thing we needed. We needed. And it the Democrats do what they were doing an improvement so we see because we want to stop crime in our country. Obviously. They don't mind illegals coming and they don't mind drugs Laurie in. They don't mind. Excuse me MS thirteen coming in we get them all at a here members of congress. We'll be voting on border security have a simple choice. They can either vote to help drug cartels and criminal aliens trying to enter the united snakes. Like frankly the Democrats are doing OR. They can vote to help American citizens at American families be saved that's the choice. Who do you want to represent you. Unfortunately. Democrats in congress have no leadership there rudderless. Senator humor. Is a bad later. I've known of a long time Saturday humors are bad later not a natural later at all. He works hard to study leadership would you have to study leadership you got problems. And his policies are hurting innocent Americans and make it easier for drug dealers to enter our current. Sylmar is weak on crime. And wants to raise your taxes through the row. He is a poor leader. No remote. And he's leading the Democrats. To doomed. It's bad to see where our country what's happening in the Democrat party. At the heart of my administration's. After the restart the rule of law. Has been a nationwide crackdown. On criminal gangs and that means. Taking the fight do this Sanctuary Cities that stand. Blue room removed. It. The last very weak administration. Allowed thousands and thousands of gang members to cross our borders. And enter it to our communities. Where they wreaked Havoc. On our citizens. As you know. The blood there's speak our town known as MS thirteen. Has infiltrated. Our schools. Threatening. It is aimed children. We've seen the horrible assaults. And many killings all overlook. Where I grew up. We have seeing that big shoes spread. Of dread. National gangs in all fifty states. And they human suffering. They bring whipped them I'd been with the parents I'd seen the parents it's devastation. A very respected general. Recently told me that MS thirteen. Are the equivalent and there meanness. Do al-Qaeda. My administration. Will not rest until we have dismantled these violent gangs and weighed doing it rapidly. And weighs sending. The hell out of our country what is sending them back home where they belong. 151 we're finding the illegal immigrant drug dealers gang members and killers and removing them from our country. And once they are gone folks you see what we're doing. They will not let them back and enact them. In its effort to restore safety to our country. We are going do you strongly support. The incredible. Men and women of law in force. Oh. I just signed an executive order. Directing attorney general Jeff Sessions. To combat crimes of violence against our parolees. And the Department of Justice is now right prioritizing. The prosecution. Of criminals who attack officers of the law. And I. And we are also. Working round the clock to keep our nation safe from terrorism. My administration. Has taken historic steps to improve screening and vetting. For those seeking visas to enter the United States. We have seen attacks. From 90. The Boston. San Bernadine. We have seen that blood jet overseas you look at what's happening in other countries. We already have enough problems to worry about if United States which we loved so much we don't. Need to be it mating maple. Who want to all press hurt or kill. Innocent Americans and not coming and so let me state this as clearly as I possibly can. We are going to keep radical Islamic. Daryn is that. Noon out of moon. So I have a question for you you've been to a lot of rallies used to run around ice festival. Is there any place like a trump rally in office. So. I did this a little bit during the rally haven't done it a long time. Who has heard the home called this dank. So I have it does anybody want to hear it again. Your police. You have. Look at. So let's dedicate this. You general Kelley the Border Patrol. And the ice agents for doing such an incredible job. I've. This was written by Al Wilson long time ago. And I thought of it having to do without borders and people coming in. And we know what we're going to have a gonna problems. We have to very very carefully that we have to be Smart we have to be vigilant. So here it is this snake. It's called this snake. On her way to work. 1 morning. Along the lake. Eight hearted woman. Saw a poor half frozen state. It's pretty colored skin had dinner all frosted. With did. Do our thing she cried I'll take you win. And I'll take care of you. The border. Take do you know tender woman. Take me in for him and say. Take me in the hotel and a woman side. The vicious. He wrapped him up look cozy. In eight comforter. Upscale. And laid him by her fires. With some honey. And some middle. She hurried home from work that night. And as soon as she arrived. She found that. Authorities say she Ted Ginn and had been Riva act. Take me anarchy and a woman. Take me in for heaven's. Like me note and a woman. Side that the issues. She clutched him. To her bosom. Here's soap you. Apology crime. But of mind. Hadn't brought you it and by now oh heavens. You would have. He stroked his pretty skin again. And kissed him. And held him tight. But instead of saying. Thank you. That snake gave her a vicious bite. Take me a note to end a woman. Take me in for heavens and take me end. Tender woman side their vision is saying. I have saved due. Pride that woman. And you bit. You haven't. You know you by these blazes. And now I'm going time. It's not. Silly woman. Said a rep tile with a grin. You knew damn well I was gay people or you tuck me in. The in. I. I. Does that explain it smokes there's an X. Picnics Americans say it also means. Rebuilding our differences. Under the leadership of general mad dog madness and he is going. He's doing the right. By the way he's the man that recommended. General Kelley has said. Mad dog you gotta give me a great general for the border he gave me a great general general. We have begun the process. Of rebuilding our military and restoring. Full readiness. We are also protecting. Taxpayer dollars. I've already saved. More than 725. Million dollars on a simple blood hair. Up at 35 planes I got involved and then again. And his billions of dollars degrees. On that in many other things. We've also stepped up the fight against ices and we will not stop. Until prices has been these drew a line. At the same time we've strengthened our friendships. And alliances all around the world for instance. We were very proud to quietly war. With the Egyptian government last week. To ensure that an American citizen a beautiful young woman named idea. Came home after being and it Egypt should prison. We're the past three years. She was going to be there for another 28 years. President Obama worked. Diligently for three years didn't get them out. I met with president. L season. And it worked out quickly. And he was right. It was great about it. And not only did. The court system in Egypt and president I'll CC let her out. But they let out her husband. And they let out a total of eight people that were innocent and the roll back here right now. Now they won't include that in the hundred days but I'm very proud to have done it and she's a happy young woman believe me it's very happy. I said how tough higher wasn't in that prison. You know one and now. How is it to opera's. We're also getting NATO countries to finally step up and contribute. Their fair she. They've begun to increase their contributions. By billions of dollars. But we are not going to be satisfied. Until every one. Days. Watt neon and I've been complaining about that prolonged time and it's a lot different now but they solo a lot of money. Over the last state years America's average military a defense spending was double. What all other NATO countries spent combined not fair. As we war. To get other countries to pay their fair share abroad. We will continue. Our rebuilding. At home where rebuilding everything including. By the way. Our great military we will have the finest military that we've ever had. At any time. His streak of our country. Last week my economic team outlined one of the biggest tax cuts. In American history even bigger than that of Ronald Reagan. We are proposing major tax relief for the middle plans. And lowering the business tax from 35%. All the way down to 15%. You'll see company expand companies come back into our country. Companies not leave our country anymore because taxes and regulations are so owners. You'll see what happens. Let me also be very clear and sane. That we are going just saying it. Americans' health care and repeal and replace that disaster known as obamacare. Which is. Obamacare is dead anyway. You know though it's like to compare what one about a block of pom accused. It's got the increases will massive last year they had to be bigger this year. And the insurance companies are fleeing one of the top people in the insurance industry said. Obamacare isn't it death spiral there's nothing they can do so they can't compare something do it. Because it won't be there very long believed they can't be there very long it's not working and it's been a fan here under obamacare. We have seen double it triple digit hikes in premiums. And many Americans. Left with only a single inch Euro. He choose from and now many of those insurers are fleeing all's you have places like the great state of Tennessee. Where I left two weeks ago where half of the state already has no insurance. And many others. So obamacare is a catastrophe. Created exclusively. By the Democrats. In congress and they know it's no good they know it's not working. And by the way. We're gonna get something great we're gonna get the premiums down we're gonna get the deductibles weighed down. We're going to take care of every single need you don't want to have taken care but it's not gonna cost that kind of money. We gonna bring it down you're going to see it premiums down we will repeal and replace obamacare you watch. I. We're going to give Americans the freedom to purchase the health care plans they want. Not the health care forced on them by the government. And I'll be snow angry. At congressman Kelly. And congressman Marino. And all of our congressman in this room it we don't get that damn thing passed quickly. Now get it done. We know them then again it. It all things we are returning power to the people where it belongs we're going to defend the second. Mehmet. And you are right to keep and bear on. We are going to bring education local and we are going to end dominant core. We are going to stop that solo parades and dipped then. They god given rights of every American man. Just imagine what we could accomplish. If we all started working again. There to rebuild this nation. That nation that we so dearly La. Our jobs. Will come back come. How are dying factories will come roaring back to life. It will be a beautiful thing to watch this is what's going to happen in the United States of America. And it's going to happen soon and it's actually already happened. City's low lives we'll see a rebirth of hope. Safety and opportunity. Americans killed will be taught to love their country. And take pride in our. Great American. Land. And other countries and you see that happen. We'll finally meet American. And our citizens with the reefs back. That our country and our citizens. Do is there. It's time for all of us remember that we are one people. With one great American destined. And that whether we are black. Or brown. Or why. We all believe this name red blood patriots. And we all stand. This name Laurie is freedoms of our magnificent. Country. We are full name. By this game all mighty god. As love is we remember the concerns. We will not man we will them. We are Americans and the future belongs to guns the future belongs to all of you do. So with hope in ourselves. And patriotism. In our hearts ice they. Words viewed tonight all in 100 days of the votes hard work and love for our rate cut. It dead. We won't make America strong again. We will make America well. Make up Marek bras burn again. We will make it yup proud again. Goods save again. And American. Mandate and again thank you god bless you thank you thank you.

