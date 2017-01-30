What President Donald Trump's Executive Order Does

President Donald Trump's executive order called for an immediate 90-day suspension of immigration from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya for ties to terror, along with suspending indefinitely the acceptance of Syrian refugees.
1:15 | 01/30/17

Transcript for What President Donald Trump's Executive Order Does
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

