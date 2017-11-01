President-Elect Trump's Full Press Conference

More
Donald Trump answered questions about his businesses and unsubstantiated allegations that Russia is in possession of personal and financial information about him.
3:00 | 01/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President-Elect Trump's Full Press Conference

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44711051,"title":"President-Elect Trump's Full Press Conference","duration":"3:00","description":"Donald Trump answered questions about his businesses and unsubstantiated allegations that Russia is in possession of personal and financial information about him.","url":"/Politics/video/president-elect-trumps-full-press-conference-44711051","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.