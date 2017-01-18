Transcript for Former President George HW Bush Hospitalized for Shortness of Breath

Breaking news from Houston this morning about the health of former president George H. W. Bush and we've learned that Mr. Bush is in the hospital right now where he's being treated for an undisclosed illness. A spokeswoman says the 92 year old is doing well and responding to the treatment that he's getting right now in that hospital she says that he's expected to be out in a few days. The former president was last seen in public earlier this month at a Texans game he spent some time on the field there with his son Jett. That view was already not planning to attend the truck inauguration on Friday due to health issues so well going to be staying on top of the story throughout the morning.

