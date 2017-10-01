Transcript for President Obama to Deliver Farewell Address

The president will thank his many supporters and talk about his success over the last eight years and he's doing it. At a place where his political career started in Chicago President Obama says his speech will be chance to say thank you and offer some thoughts on where we should go from here. Thousand people lined up in the bitter cold over the weekend to get their hands on three tickets to today's event. Some of those tickets by the way ended up on resale sites like eBay and Craigslist some. Listen for hundreds if not thousands of dollars. It's a chance to see history right here in the president's adopted hometown. We're told he was still tweaking his speech late last night and will address his thoughts on the challenges that lie ahead. I hope he speaks to some of those challenges that we face because that's something all Americans should care about whatever. Their political affiliation. We're told the decision to return to Chicago for his speech was important the president who believe Chicago is the place where his career in service. Began and we are expecting Fowler's of people to start lining up here at McCormick place the very early to make sure. That they get a good seat to watch the farewell speech. Donny and acting ABC news Chicago.

