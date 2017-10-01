President Obama Pushes for Criminal Justice Reform

Speaking to the NAACP convention in Philadelphia on July 14, 2015, President Obama urges criminal justice reform and reduced sentences for drug offenders.
Comments
If you're a low level drug dealer or you violate corporal you hold some debt to society. You have to be held accountable. And make amends. We don't all twenty years. You don't roll a life sentence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

