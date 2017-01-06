Transcript for President Obama reacts to US withdrawal from Paris climate accord

We should point out we have a statement from. Or president Barack Obama. Rick Klein it's almost as if he had this at the ready was literally as soon as mr. trump began speaking we have this statement this is one of the final paragraphs there. And mr. Obama right even in the absence of American leadership even as this administration joins us small handful of nations that reject the future. I'm confident that our State's cities and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way. Help protect future generations. The one planet we've got this is it's a blow for former President Obama Margaret is it not this is part of the process this administration has set out. Unraveling. Many of the signature achievements he'd achieved. This is among the biggest blows to the Obama legacy. This was a signature achievement of President Obama of course the United States leadership was not the main question in those Paris accords it was getting. Almost every other country on the planet to sign on. And it was criticized the time for not going nearly far enough because of these. Dvds these self policing. Provisions and the ease with which countries could get out of them it's it was it was seen as as the least that the world could do but that was a big deal and I know from an administration that was disappointed that it could make more. Progress in addressing climate change this was something that they could hang their hats on and say at least they were handing this down. In terms of a legacy. In the election last fall the press president fought me clear this would be among the unity reversals that he put into place. But it didn't mean that it was actually but did the default position this was a fierce internal debate. One that pitted his own secretary of state against the ultimate decision Gary called the head of its National Economic Council. His own daughter and daughter and son in law of vodka and Jared all on board for keeping this of course the CEOs that you mention. The business community. The it's the Pope himself lobbying the president. There were a whole long list of influential voices that were trying to get the president to keep this prop Obama you'd imagine among those voices. And this is a major a major reversal major trip in the other direction. And robbing at some of the groups in advance of this statement today anticipating this could be the direction it takes a lot of environmental groups are weighing in about. Possibility of them what they think could happen of course it's a lot of predictions speculation right now but some are basically saying this is a new low. For American policy for Americans confronting. This issue of climate change you think that's fair. Well look it's mrs. Staten Reinhardt. Yeah I'm onion and environmentalists but I'm not leading analyst group whose. And and deal with on a daily basis so this the strikes them. Write to their court threw to their core and it's it's a typical load to take I would say. Like I said earlier you know you hope that that businesses and that's the American way and we see leaders like you on mosques taking this road. Begins to innovate and take leadership and states like. Certainly California. They are leaders with their leaders as well so we we hope that. We continue on that path but this president. Does not like to lose. Does not like to admit and he any wrong doing and he certainly he doesn't like to change his mind or evolved as a lot of other politicians. Says we all all do so what what I like about what I heard today or did here. Was that he left the door open he says we're gonna still. Negotiate and so you know my guess is my hope is is that you know there is a negotiation. We we come back which we can come back to this at any time. That that's not an issue so be it takes awhile to come get out but we come back to at any time and now my hope is that. He comes he's able to strike a deal could he's all about striking the deal and and saving face in that matter and then we can we can move on. And go forward and continue it's a global community really two clean up our act and this is buck who doesn't want clean air. To break you know it this is no word anti cleaning right let's look on the backs you also the ozone life. The ozone hole and you know we had but Montreal protocol decades ago and there were similar resistance to that. Audio is only video what do we need debt for what we don't have you know world in front basically well you know what would eventually happened is DuPont. Was a leader in the industry and basic you know wouldn't we're gonna stop producing CFCs that the army goes in and several other people fault suit. And governments got involved and we've pretty much solved that problem so if we can learn from the Montreal protocol and the ozone hole. We can move forward with this and hope for a successful resolutions while. You mention the global community stepping in we've got a little bit of reaction from one global community. US ally out there as German newspaper. Has just published there cover. Showing that I believe it's them all these under water there. We than than message there of course thank you Donald's in in German Rick final thoughts from you there today we know that mr. trump has come under a lot of pressure. From global leaders to not we've draw does this have an impact on the way the US is seen on other matters moving forward. Unquestionably the major diplomatic consequences you have to realize that this. Puts the united State's out of the table. But you don't have a seat there if you're not part of this agreement you're not part of the international negotiations and it was a red Herring for him to say I want Democrats that of the table and talk with us as you guys pointed out of a few minutes ago. This is about negotiations with the Walt community why with a comes the United States why listens the United States why take the US war when it comes to other matters when. You're so readily able to just back out of an internationally and negotiation that. The previous governments sign onto so I think this will have a ripple effect the route diplomacy. If it diminishes the United States' moral standing I think. What that that the ramifications for the planet that rob was talking about her. Are part of this is well this is a big moment and I I just note that. The president said he would do this. This was among the items on the ballot if you were a climate voter you knew what he was going to do that doesn't make the blow any different for those who care deeply about this issue. But this was the president out speaking to his face and delivering on a core campaign promise and as he said putting Pittsburgh at. Paris. All right Rick Klein for a down in DC ABC's political director thanks for being here wreck rob Christiane thanks for being here and only good talk. Thanks to you for watching as well remember for more on this story and other you can go to abcnews.com. At any time thanks for joining us I'm on an about. See you back if in.

