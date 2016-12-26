Transcript for President Obama Speaks to Troops in Hawaii on Christmas

President Obama is on his eight and the last Christmas break in Hawaii and just like in the past the President's Day is a mix of time spent for this family and there are those official duties including. Thanking those who safeguard our country ABC's Stephanie Ramos is in Hawaii this morning. Visiting US troops on Christmas today is a holiday tradition for President Obama and this was his last visit as commander in chief. It's impossible for us to fully repay. What you've done in the sacrifices you make. By. At least it's important. To hear for months. What you do matters. President Obama thanking US troops and their families for their service and Marine Corps base Hawaii. On Christmas Eve the president personally called US service members from each branch of the military stationed overseas to thank them to. And on Twitter a picture and this message. Best part of the holidays is the time we share with those we love on behalf of Michelle Malia and Sasha Merry Christmas everyone. It's a series of laughs the president teaming up what Michelle to poke fun at their first weekly address during the holidays in 2009. And given how our first Christmas weekly address went I realized that Iraq. Needed all the help he could get. The first couple reflecting. The greatest gift that Michelle and I have received over the last eight years has been the opt. Serving as your president personally. And this here a historic stop for President Obama. The Japanese prime minister will join him at Pearl Harbor Tuesday it'll be the first time a Japanese leader has visited the site since the attack. Stephanie promise ABC news Honolulu Hawaii.

