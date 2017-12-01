Transcript for President Obama Surprises Vice President Biden With Presidential Medal of Freedom

So. Joseph. For your faith in your fellow Americans. For your love of country. And forgo a lifetime of service that will end to work through the generations. I'd like to ask. The military to join us on state. For the final time as president. I'm pleased to award our nation's highest civilian. The presidential medal of freedom. Word from. First and only time in my presidency I will bestow this medal when conditional. Level of federation and on her my three most recent successors reserved for only three others. Pope John Paul the second president Ronald Reagan and general Colin Powell. Ladies and jumped by improper award the presidential medal of freedom with a distraction. To my brother Joseph Robinette Biden junior. Will be a please read the citation. Vice president Joseph. In a career of public service spanning nearly half a century. Vice president Joseph. Fighting for a stronger middle class a fair judicial system and a smarter foreign policy. Providing unyielding support for our troops combating crime and violence against women leading our quest to cure cancer. And safeguarding the landmark American recovery and reinvestment act from corruption. With his charm and candor unabashed optimism. And deep and abiding patriotism. Joseph Biden has garnered the respect and esteem of colleagues of both parties and the friendship of people across the nation and around the world. We'll summoning the strength faith and grace to overcome great personal tragedy. The senate strains in claim aunt and Wilmington has become one of the most consequential vice presidents in American history. And actually that nonetheless rests firmly behind his legacy as husband father and grandfather. A grateful nation thanks vice president Joseph. For his lifetime of service. On behalf of the United States of America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.