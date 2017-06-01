President Obama: 'Vladimir Putin's Not on Our Team'

More
George Stephanopoulos sat down with President Obama for a final interview at the White House.
0:51 | 01/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Obama: 'Vladimir Putin's Not on Our Team'
Bottom line this time Vladimir Putin got what he won. Well look I think that. What is true is that. The Russians. Intended to meddle and they Matt I'll be Ellis retort when things that I am concerned about is the degree to which. We've seen a lot of commentary. Lately where. The Republicans. Or comments. Or cable commentators. Who seem to have more confidence and Vladimir Putin. Fellow Americans because those fellow Americans are Democrat. That cannot be does that include the president elect. Well what I will say is that. And I said this right after the election. Which are minor souls were on the same thing. What report he's not Arctic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44612499,"title":"President Obama: 'Vladimir Putin's Not on Our Team'","duration":"0:51","description":"George Stephanopoulos sat down with President Obama for a final interview at the White House.","url":"/Politics/video/president-obama-vladimir-putins-team-44612499","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.