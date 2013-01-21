President Obama's 2013 Inaugural Address

More
Jan. 21, 2013: President Obama gives his second inaugural address.
18:31 | 01/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Obama's 2013 Inaugural Address

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44582919,"title":"President Obama's 2013 Inaugural Address","duration":"18:31","description":"Jan. 21, 2013: President Obama gives his second inaugural address.","url":"/Politics/video/president-obamas-2013-inaugural-address-44582919","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.