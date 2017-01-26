Transcript for President Trump Addresses GOP Members in Philadelphia

Thank you very much rich. So nice thank you. Thank you very. Thank you. So knives. Nice to win do we agree it's been allow. Been awhile since we had this position nice to win and I want to thank everybody in the room so many friends. Thank you very much sit down everybody let's enjoy ourselves. It's great to be in Philadelphia went to school in Philadelphia. There's a very special place in our nation's history and it's the place where we launched. Our American independence. The state of Pennsylvania is very special to me for lots of reasons. Especially from a couple of months ago remember. Pennsylvania cannot be won remember. Pennsylvania. Can that be one. Right congressman there is no past. To victory for trial. In past. So that we want now has been a long time. Since you guys did this. But and it was just a great victory was a great evening it was a great evening and we'll tell you but. It sort of started in Pennsylvania they all said that Pennsylvania was to bribe to get away. That it was the state. That everybody from the Republican Party that ran in Pennsylvania the 38 years thought they want. Except the number one. And I thought I won two. But I was afraid to say it match because us. It just seemed that it wasn't working outs I just say you know what I think we did great let's see what happens but good things happen so we love this state. And we will see it many times again. Now is the dawn of a new era. Of American independence rededication. To the idea that the people. Are in charge of their own destiny. I want to thank majority leader McConnell. Great guy. And speak here Paul Ryan. Very very special. And he is writing his heart out right. And we're actually gonna sign this stuff that you're writing it out wasting your time. He would write and he said that up. But now it's gonna happen. For their leadership and for inviting me here today thank you very much. And thank you. Leader McCarthy. Senator Cohen. Congressman's Kelis. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rogers. In congressman. Less. For your leadership as well it's been terrific. This congress is going to be the busy his current views. We've had in decades maybe ever. Maybe ever think of that. And think of everything we can achieve and remember. Who we must. Achieve it for. We hear now because tens of millions of Americans have placed their hopes. In us. To transfer of power from Washington DC and give it back to the people. It's so important. Now we have to deliver. Enough all talk. No action we have to deliver. This is our chance to achieve great and lasting change. For how our beloved nation. Since taking office. I have taken made you contractual steps. To restore the rule of law. And to return. Power to every day. Americans. And even though it's only a few days we've done it in record numbers. We've issued executive orders to build the keystone. And Dakota pipelines. And issued a new requirement for American pipelines to be made with the American steel and fabricated in the United States. And I was sitting at my desk and I'm getting ready to sign keystone. And Dakota. So where's the pie coming from and I won't tell you wherever you wouldn't be happy. To see why is it we build pipelines that when that using pipe that's made. In our country. I see let's put that little applause and like it's a once sentenced laws but that clauses go to attract a lot of people that we're gonna make that might. Right here in America America. If people want to build pipelines and our land we want the pipe. Be manufactured and not only that. Manufactured here but you'll see a level of quality that you're not going to see when they bring piped from far distances. Have to bring it in small chunks and then. Fabricated. On the land and give me a break we can do much better than that and we're going to do much better and it's going to end up costing less money believe me. We've reinstated. The Mexico City policy. A long standing policy. Red knights. By the way on Friday. Lot of people are going to be shown up to Washington right Mike. Lot of people you know the press never gives them the credit. That they deserve they'll have 304050600000. People you won't even read about it. When other people show up. You read B time of that. Right so it's not fair but nothing fair about the meeting. A longstanding policy to ensure taxpayer dollars. Do not fund. Abortion services overseas. We've issued executive orders to remove wasteful regulations. That slow down commerce. And delay infrastructure which we desperately need. The very beginning of a massive effort to reduce the crushing regulations. On our economy and we are going to reduce regulations. Beat them. We've also withdrawn from the trans Pacific partnership paving the way. For new one on one trade deals to protect and defend the American worker and believe me we're gonna have a lot of trade deals that story about. But they'll be one on one they won't be all they. Mash pot. They'll be water on one deals. And if that particular country doesn't treat us fairly we send them a thirty day termination notice of termination. And did that come and say please don't do that and we'll negotiate a better deal during that thirty day period. The other way you can't get that's like quicksand plus we're going to have very very strong controls over monetary manipulation. And devaluation. Which they didn't happen to EP piece of this going to be so much better and we're already on it. I would like to have my commerce secretary will bear approved. Because I hear he did fantastically well but they're not quick with a pen and signing these people because we'd like to have him. Approved as soon as possible. So I known Mitch as it will be to and it will be. They could move faster on the other side and we'll say them. I mean I'm meeting with the prime minister. Tomorrow as you know Great Britain. Some here with the tomorrow. I don't have my commerce secretary they want to talk trade. So have to handle myself. Which is okay. We put in place the first steps and our immigration plan ordering the immediate construction of the border wall. Putting an end to you catch and release. Expediting the removal. Of criminal air this is so important to me from day one I've sent it. And I mean the immediate removal. Of criminal aliens. You gonna begun fast. And finally. At long glanced. Cracking down on. Sanctuary Cities. It's time to restore the civil rights of Americans to protect their jobs their hopes and their dreams. For a much better future. Congress pass these laws to serve our citizens and it's about time those lawyers were properly enforced and I didn't force. Hour of justice for the American worker has arrived. Border security is a serious serious. National issue and problem. L active security poses a substantial threat. To the sovereignty. And safety. Of the United States of America and its citizens. Most illegal immigration is coming from our southern border. I've said many times that the American people will not. Pay for the war. And I've made that clear to the Government of Mexico. NAFTA. Has been a terrible DO. A total disaster. For the United States from its inception. Costing us as much as sixty billion dollars a year. With New Mexico. Alone in trait to happens. You see who who negotiates these genes. Not to mention millions of jobs and thousands and thousands of factories and plants closing down all of Erica. On top of that other trillions of dollars. The US taxpayers have spent to pay the cost. Of illegal immigration. Much of it is then. Been sent back and much of it goes back. To other countries and oftentimes because they don't respect us the other countries will not accept the criminals. That we send it back to them that are illegally in our country I promise you they will start accepting them again quickly. We're not gonna happen. I will not allow the taxpayers over the citizens of the United States. To pay the cost of this defective transaction NAFTA. One that should have been renegotiated many years ago except that the politicians. Were too preoccupied. To do so now. These people are not in that category you understand it is a different. I think. To that end the president of Mexico and myself. Have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week. Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly. With respect. Such a meeting. Would be fruitless. And I want ago the different route. We have management's. Paul Ryan and other leaders in congress and and Mike Pence who by the way. How good a choice. Was vice president. Everybody. Fact any time I got myself into a jam early enactment of the stuff to but any time I got myself into a jam. Oftentimes it say on television yeah. But let's keep my. It's so he's got to have something going well so might really help. Well what kid and a tax reform bill. That will reduce our trade deficits increase American explores and will generate revenue from Mexico. That will pay for the wall if we decide to go that route. It is time that the American people had a president fighting as hard for its citizens. As other countries do for theirs. And that's exactly what I'm going to do. For you. Believe me. It's time that somebody fought for our country. And didn't let anyone take advantage of us anymore the world has taken advantage of us for many years not gonna happen anymore. We will have an ambitious. Legislative agenda as well. Our legislative work starts. With repealing and replacing Obama care. And saving families from the catastrophic rise in premiums and debilitating. Loss. Of choice and just about everything ends and remember this to this room in particular. Obamacare is a disaster. The Democrats are up in this saying that putting up signs like it's wonderful. It's a disaster. I actually talked with Paul in the group about just doing nothing for two years and condemns would come begging to do something. Because seventeen is going to be. Catastrophic price increases. You deductibles or through the roof you can't use it can't use it. And they would come to us except we have one problem. We have to take care of the American people immediately. So we care. But every time they tell you about obamacare would taking them out of a big jam. Big jam. We're putting ourselves. At risk to a certain extent because we're taken it off their platter. But I think congressman I think we have no choice I think we have managers we have to get it going. It would I'm serious if we waited two years it's gonna explode like you've done is seen an explosion. Nobody's going to be able to afford it it's a disaster. And that's politically what we should do but we don't want to do that we want to get something done and get it done. Right and by the way Tom price is gonna do from now. I don't know he's here but he's gonna do often. From my first day in office I signed an executive order to roll back the burdens of obamacare and pave the way for real reform. Like health savings accounts that empower individuals to choose. To customize plan. That is truly right for them. So many choices. Tom price will soon be leading health and human services. He is a true advocate for patience. He's going to do a phenomenal job we have no doubt about that. He joins an all star roster that includes Betty of your colleagues. Ryan's dinky. Make molding me these guys have had pretty tough time in congress to let. They in in the senate but actually came out very well Mike Pompeo is Mike here Mike. Mike Pompeo phenomenal guy and Jeff Sessions. Jeff is it time. Person Jeff was one of my earliest endorsers and never endorsed a presidential candidate before it was one of my earliest endorses respected by everybody and did unbelievably. In front of committee unbelievable. In addition to fixing our health care we're going to pursue new trade deals that create higher wages. And more opportunities for American workers bringing back those magnificent. Words. Maine in the US we used to have that will happen. It's going to be America first again. We will create millions of new good paying jobs by removing the economic burdens that cripple our ability to compete. At the center of that agenda is bowl tax reform. That massively lowers taxes for our middle plants. And for all American businesses. We will also pursue a financial reform. That will help. Striving Americans get the credit they need. To realize their dreams. Republicans have always been the party of American industry and the American worker. We must embrace that heritage rebuilding this country with the American goods and American labor and we've started to leave me over the last. Couple of months I don't know why I'd like to say it of that as much as anybody or more in terms of getting industries are stuck. Coming back to our country before it took office. We have a lot of great news with Ford and General Motors and Fiat Chrysler and so many others we have a lot of great news Lockheed is ending a lot of different people a lot of additional people Boeing. We have a lot of positive things happening and is really innocent bursting at U going to be seeing it very soon. We want to get our people. Off of welfare. And back to work so. Vatican. Vatican. And we believe that the world's best country ought to have the world's best infrastructure. It's what our people does there and it's why we will ensure they get our infrastructure is in serious trouble. We will build new roads and highways and tunnels and airports and railways across the nation. We will fix our existing product before we build anything brand new however. We have to fix what we have to mess. So what if picks it first thing I do best in life is billed. We will fix it first as we have a lot of things that aren't and shape. And we will rebuild our military and take care of our great veteran. We're working hard with the veterans we're gonna do something very special with the veterans Stein. At the same time will unleash the full power. Of American energy ending the job killing restrictions and shale oil. Natural gas and clean beautiful. Oil coal. And we're gonna put our coal miners back to work. And we will protect our farmers are ranchers are hunters are anglers. And all who enjoys a the outdoors. But to be a rich country. We must also be a safe. Country. Right now too many families don't feel secure. Just look at the thirty largest cities in the last year alone the murder rate is increased by an estimated 14%. Here in Philadelphia at the murder rate has been steady I mean just terribly increase. And then you look at you can't now. What's going on in she can't come. I should feel that they want. Hell is going to hunt. That it took him. That is why we will continue to stand with the incredible men and women of law enforcement. He. Yesterday I had the honor of swearing in general John Kelly. As us secretary of homeland security's going to be amazed. Tomorrow I will swear in general James Mattis as our new secretary of defense. These men have devoted their lives to defending America and now I look forward to working with them. Along without great new head. This year say you know we have we have so many different people. That we are putting in office I think it's the group of all stars. Like really nobody has seen before right. Where is where is Pompeo with a policy. Did he ever come here. Always working. He is he is so. He's going to be another one of the big stars I have to mention every single time he's going to be great what do you. And would you in congress to keep our country safe from the many threats we face today. That includes. Protecting Americans from. Radical. Islamic. Terrorism. We also need to keep the ballot box safe. From a legal voting. And believe me. You take a look at what's registering folks like to say low trump trump dropped. Take a look at what's registered. We are going to protect the integrity of the ballot books and we are going to defend the votes of the American citizens so important. All of us here today for the same reason. To serve the citizens of our country. We are not here for ourselves we are here for them. We are here for the people. We are blessed by divinity. And honored by history. With the task of preserving this great republic. And expanding its blessings to every single American. All of us Sergio I needed this after. All of us. Are bound by duty and Ballard by god. To give our full devotion to this country and its people. That obligation forms the moral foundation. Of our edge and that agenda includes a lean efficient government. Appointing. Supreme. Court justices so important. Who will uphold and defend our constitute. Reducing taxation and regulation. Fair trade that creates a level playing field as opposed to what we have right down. And fostering respect for our country and it's play. We are now totally at the beginning of this incredible journey together. I am honored to be your partner in this amazing quest I am privileged to stand with you shoulder to showed. As we work every single day to make America great again. Thank you. God bless you and god bless America it's a great honor to.

