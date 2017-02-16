President Trump says his administration is 'running like a fine-tuned machine'

"This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," President Donald Trump said. "Despite the fact that I can't get my Cabinet approved, and they are outstanding people."
0:23 | 02/16/17

Transcript for President Trump says his administration is 'running like a fine-tuned machine'
I turn on the TV open the newspapers and I see stories of chaos. Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration. Is running like a fine tuned machine. Despite the fact. That it can't get my cabinet approved. And their outstanding people.

