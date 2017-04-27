Transcript for President Trump agrees 'not to terminate NAFTA at this time'

It what appears to be an about face a president is now not pulling out of now stands at least right now. After speaking with the leaders of Mexico and Canada the president said they agreed to work toward renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement candidate trample railed against NAFTA while running for office. He now says reworking the deal will make all three countries stronger. The White House now says the North Korean crisis is a top priority. That was the message from the president's top national security advisors is all 100 senators travel to the White House. Free rare classified briefing. On the North Korean nuclear threat it Biden is also discussed various John Hagee is under consideration. The military is obviously planning for a number continues. That is as well they should it is of course the hope the administration hope the congress that military action does not prove necessary. White House suggests that the next move against North Korea could be new sanctions.

