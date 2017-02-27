President Trump: Believe in yourselves, believe in America

More
The president appeals for unity at the conclusion of his joint address to Congress.
4:18 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump: Believe in yourselves, believe in America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45818917,"title":"President Trump: Believe in yourselves, believe in America","duration":"4:18","description":"The president appeals for unity at the conclusion of his joint address to Congress.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-america-45818917","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.