What President Trump has said about Angela Merkel

The two world leaders first met at the White House in March 2017.
I was like what she's done it is insane. It's insane. Having all sorts of the union letting in I read that many people Markel was named time magazine's person of the year and 2015. Trump tweeted. I told you time magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite. They picked the person who is ruining Germany Hillary Clinton wants to be America is Angela Park. And you know what a disaster. This massive immigration. In Germany and the people who could German people looking at the overthrowing this woman I don't know what the hell she's thinking. I mean how could what you're supposed to be popular Germany is a disaster. President truck joked about how the Obama administration. Eavesdropped on her. At least we have something in common check out that look on her face. President welcomed the German chancellor to the Oval Office but. Did without the usual handshake.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

