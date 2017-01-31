Transcript for President Trump to Announce SCOTUS Nominee

Just hours away now for finding other president trouble nominee for the Supreme Court the president announced that he will reveal his pick for the high courted 8 PM tomorrow. And here's more from our let signs. Good morning Diane and Ryan president trump took to none other than Twitter to say he's decided on his pick for the Supreme Court. The decision could have far reaching impact any stating that announcement for prime time later tonight. Now trust nominees would fill a seat left vacant by the late into Minsk Aaliyah who passed away nearly one year ago. President Obama I named judge Merrick Garland as scalia's replacement back in March. The Republicans refused to even hold a hearing. Trump has said he would select a conservative nominees similar to Scalia back. Made verdict decision. All in the United States report. That he's going to be announced tomorrow night from the White House. At 8 o'clock. A person who is. Unbelievably other respected and I think you'll be very impressed with this person. Now sources told ABC news trump previously narrowed his list down to two names. One of the contenders judge Neil corsets of the tenth Circuit Court of Appeals he's a Harvard law grad who clerked for two Supreme Court justices. What is most noteworthy cases course at Steiger with claimants seeking a religious exemption to the obamacare mandate requiring employers. To provide insurance coverage for contraception. The other candidate judge Thomas Hart and then. He sits on the third Circuit Court of Appeals this same court where Trump's sister Maryanne trump Barry is a senior judge. Now we even before president trump names his nominees some Democrats are already threatening a fight. Senator Jeff Merkley of organ told Politico in an interview he would filibuster any nominee that's not Merrick Garland. Saying quotes this is a stolen seat. Diane Ryan it's likely going to be a tough confirmation battle had.

