President Trump arrives in Poland before G-20 summit

You're watching live picture there of Air Force One taxiing to a stop on a runway in Warsaw Poland president trump. Is now on his second official foreign trip. As president of the United States any heading of course to the G-20 summit over in Germany right after this hi everyone I'm on the line in New York a lot of big meetings coming up for president trump. Not just here in Poland but ahead in Germany and lots of key leader is. And meetings for his pants president and his team there and we're gonna break down what is at stake in that two day summit. With me at the hallway to walk us through it Rick Klein ABC's political director. Down in Washington. My alma. Though the cheek when he it's another big cast for the president lock and key meetings with allies and not so much allies. Let's talk about that big summit for a second what is at stake for the president there. Well I think there's a couple of different levels that's on them starting with the immediate crisis which is North Korea. And North Korea seems to be pro. Provoking in and prodding president trump into action. And his reaction to that we saw Nicki Elliott United Nations they laying out the case I think will be critical for his leadership on the world stage. There's another level that looks at these group of even the allies there. Is being a little less than friendly 22 the president trump the fact that envelope Merkel is hosting as the fact that so many Western European leaders in particular. Have been critical of the president's approach on climate change the kind of America first philosophy that he's talking about quite controversial. And then in a pocket all by itself is potent. Vladimir Putin's first face to face meeting between president trump and President Putin going to be take place on Friday. That the Russians seem to be trying to build this up. The Americans seem to be trying to to tone down the taught them anything in terms of a major discussion but this will be the single most anticipated meeting of the presidency. And what he sits down with wooten the third or fourth president an American president that to have that be in a situation. All eyes will be on every strain of the body language. The topics discussed. The different read outs we'll hear from the different sides. And there's a whole lot of nervous folks watching even inside the administration about what exactly will happen because president trump. Is as unpredictable as he has and President Putin seems to know that games as well as anyone. I don't wanna talk about battle of it or. G-20 for just the second in terms of the big summit some of those allies those. Longstanding US allies president company Matt wit and his last big foreign trip his first foreign trip as president. And it's legally from a lot of those when he met with people like Angela Merkel when he met like people like French president Mac hall. What that that relationship is not what it used to be is there are concerned that there could be some re shifting alliances and that's why. Oh there's no question. I think the concern is more on the European side in the American side that's a perception that president company's advisors seem to while they say that's what kind of elected. It looked a people that. That one of the different vision ended a different attitude of the United States. If that means ripping up trade agreements that that means talking about military alliance is it different ways that means a different stance. Economically socially culturally they feel like that is part of the Chong ran and you have a situation where. A lot of the leaders you mentioned like like France like Germany say look America's leadership is not what it was in the past and we have to step up in different ways. And every time they interact I feel like it will be some testing that goes on in terms of that I'd been struck by wanting to this trip. Has less of than previous president of that I been exposed to which is. Deliverables. A forecast in in advance of security things that are gonna come out of this these are the agreements that we're looking to make happen. Usually that the State Department the white house of heat up a couple of those you know that no matter what else happens in other news always happens. These are the things that we old assay about the G-20 there hasn't been much of that fact the White House has been saying it's some of these meetings. Will not have an actual agenda the president trial will this is that my words not theirs has to be weighing in it when it comes to these discussions and whatever is on his mind and obviously they'll be professionals working at every level but I think this is a some on the job training for president that's gotten quite a bit of it. And I think just more exposure to the to the other world leaders that each one. And Rick we talked about some of those folks who may not necessarily be looking for it but those meetings with. Presidents from but they in Poland are literally rolling out the red carpet for the man we just thought that happened live at the bottom of that tarmac. But let's talk about wooten out a lot of people have been speculating about because not as of yet no idea what's going to happen but it is. The first face to face meeting. Between president trump and president Putin's and the Russians aboard release very deep hailed agenda what they wanna talk and talk about Syria or attack but the sanctions. They want to talk about nuclear arms control. What do we know that the US wants. From date me. Well we we also the Russians are worried about the closing of two compounds that happened late in the O Obama. In the in the Obama administration on the way out that the war seen as a retaliatory move. About the is injury in return for the meddling in the election. I think from the American side you have the immediate crisis crises now Syria North Korea you're looking for Russian involvement Russian pressure in the case of Syria in particular. Anyways the kind of upped the ante there. I think in terms of the terms of sanctions you haven't split between this White House and congress frankly. And more of a Venetian to lift sanctions on the other direction on Russia. And they have been in the congress even among Republicans. I think the big question if you want to answer right now is whether the United States plans to. Bring up meddling in the election this is of course the big story this story that as threaten to consume the entire trump presidency. People at top ranking intelligence officials across the agencies said the Russians did it. And they're gonna try to do it again in the mid terms they try to during in the presidential election what president trump even bring it up we we heard. On the plane ride over Sarah Huckabee Sanders a deputy white house Press Secretary. Declined to answer the question as to whether this should be brought up under what what normal circumstances under a different president you know this would be top on the agenda this is a serious. Allegation with series evidence collected by the intelligence agencies. About Russian involvement in inn in trying to meddle in the election. Try to hack. Act the election trying to influence voter opinion in the election trying to lay a hand of American democracy president Charles been more skeptical than almost any other elected official in the eighth in the nation. About that it's hard to see him seen as a big priority but they'll be a lot of pressure on him to Wear in up especially given the FBI probe the congressional probes. And all the extraneous pieces that the tie back to Russia. And Rick were seeing now president trump and First Lady Lonnie a trunk descending the stairs from Air Force One arriving there in Warsaw Poland. I got to ask you though about that topic because this is something people have been asking of the White House for for several days now since the meeting has been confirmed will. The president bring opt. Election meddling with president who Newton. You gotta pick that back and look at this you know there are ongoing investigations. There's consensus within the intelligence community. Can he afford to not bring it up that he faced blow back when he arrives back in that state if it doesn't get addressed in some way. No no question he will face while back if he doesn't bring it up if it is a party official white White House readout. And we know that the President Putin has flatly denied it and this is what makes it tricky for the president truck to bring it up is because he is questioned very evidence. That would be presented. In this way potency is enjoying all this and join the attention and laughing about it with his cabinet ministers and in media availability. He and it seems to have accomplished exactly what the Russians wanted to up accomplished. But he'll say look this is just some kind of a rumor that's out there intriguingly he likes the use the term of the news to discuss this which of course is something that president trump. Likes to do as well so whether these two leaders. Bond over their their shared hatred of fake news adds another wrinkles all of this I have a hard time imagining president dropped one hard at Vladimir Putin. On the issue of meddling in the election. Because of the fake news aspect in the way that he's played that up in addition to that of the way that he is actively undermined the publicly available evidence on this he is said. If he doesn't necessarily buy it it's hard to imagine him bringing back kind of evidence to the president food and. Seeing now any dissent that staircase some of the folks traveling with the president on this trip we had aka trump. Of course her husband Jared Kushner also secretary Steve new chin Treasury Secretary I think the national security advisor general McMaster is also. Traveling with the president there and raking mentioned this earlier it's worth coming back to the something that sure to come up in some of these G-20 meetings. Is North Korea so far. We have heard from the president on Twitter. Right after we know that North Korea had tested their first Intercontinental ballistic missile he tweeted something about the leader of North Korea and not having anything better to do. But we haven't yet heard a policy we haven't yet heard a plan. And I wonder if you think that it resulted these meetings the US could move closer to one. I think it's likely that they moved closer to one but that there aren't many options here that are good ones that you they always talk about sanctions and more economic pressure but there's a limit to what you can do. China is a critical key in this and meetings the president she. Wolf the liver potentially some results on that the United Nations has its course going. We keep in mind president trump sad before he was even president this would never happen that you never have. A testing an Intercontinental. Ballistic missile. That could reason American soil that has now happened. When you consider that a red line or not maybe it's that dotted line that he drew EE he's tried he's tried to avoid being boxed in on these options. And it does seem light came John Owen is tailoring his actions to provoke this president. Even refer to this as an independent state gift to the American people. They knew exactly what they're doing and he seems know how to get under president trump scanned and getting the attention has often been part of the game. It changes the calculus on the because we're not talking about this and some kind of a hypothetical down the road if we don't do this then this happens and maybe they get nuclear weapons it's not like trying to deal with the wrong. A few years ago in a much maligned nuclear deal. We know that north Koreans have new weapons we now know they have the capability of a delivery system in the assumption custody they could reach US soil the nuclear weapon that's a game changer. And Rick Klein meanwhile back here in the states. The president's party is grappling with their own battle. To push through their health club Health Care Reform bill and we know senate majority leader Mitch McConnell had said.

