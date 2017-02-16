Transcript for President Trump says he has asked the Justice Department to investigate leaks

I've actually. Called the Justice Department to look into the leaks as a criminal leaks. They put out by people either in agencies. I think you'll see it stopping because now we have our people you know again we don't have our people and because we can't get them approved by the senate we just had. Jeff Sessions approved. Injustice as an example. So. We are looking into that very seriously it's a criminal act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.