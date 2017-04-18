Transcript for President Trump still under audit by IRS: Spicer, Senator Cotton

So days out of the nationwide protests as the demand. You know who finally released those damn tax returns the White House and Republicans are still sticking to their story. But it is not going over so well anymore tackler. President is under audit its. A routine won it continues. And I think that the American public know clearly wary stance this is something that he made very clear during the election cycle. As far as I'm aware the president said he still under audit. Added. The president also want to visit this is not a secondary are spotted in the campaign defenseless in the damp night. Hillary Clinton it hurts her at her campaign repeatedly criticized Clinton talked. In the. That was Republican senator Tom Cochran. Though didn't heckled. So. I people stuck on the get. Tired of this lineup he's an audit he can eat this. The issue is over he keeps saying the issues over about my understanding was he said we need not its overall release that he says he's still on Friday cut Tina Harris said it mean the issue you know I think he thinks because he was. The heat he was the Victor. Now all bets are off that wasn't why some people world look at it recant because he said eventually he'd showed up. Tug at a does senator content as a senator and congressman forget. Congress senate he's saying all right Hillary Clinton said that they had. But something about it they keep bringing Hillary Clinton that it let Mecca you know. Just look at Trump's previous tapes where or he did was talk about how Obama does not have transparent say. Over and over and over again but the transparently golfing down and that everything is you know. Not only I like that it not only happen he offered you this is the guy eight trump who argued that. Google for transparency how many times we have deer not Obama's birth certificate Benny was interested in transparency. It's neat if he really under audit because if you aren't in the ire send you a letter. Indicated that your on under audit and then he can release at least back. But the IRS Denton limitation is three years. And but it extends to six years if you leave out 25%. Of your gross incomes or few substantially omit some information and it extends to six years. But if he's been under audit for 1220. Years. If that's nightmare that. That hot. Greg I don't audit for about a year yeah yeah Patti Smith for one use it every year he's under audit it's been about slowed as he also he also said this that's blood and an elephant has been. Face it. Did I don't rest of the national that I believe that he has been consistently under audit because the IRS regulations don't really loud but this was interesting. Chris Cuomo my friend said. I asked him you know why you always being audited he says maybe because of the fact that I'm a strong Christian. Why I don't yeah I thought that it really made that I've let me how it went into corinthians about it. Yeah. Yeah. Points out yeah. I like artist people on both sides of the aisle are ultimately accountable for this unit three Republicans on the house freedom caucus which is a very conservative group also stood against this monstrosity this awful. Ought to prompt care Ryan care health care plan that they've come forward and they've signed on to a democratic measure to force the release of his tax return so they're conservatives. There are white are liberals are people all sides of the aisle that do believe in transparency that are saying this isn't about politics this is about what you'll hear the commander in chief. For everyone and you owe people. Transparency on the you know I mean a lot of people a basket well why don't we need to know about the taxes because you can tell from his taxes whether or not he has these conflicts of interest right Turkey. In China SC. Yeah Nat and pace you're sitting under. I RA I can't say yeah I don't care well you know and let you know at some point. You gonna have to care because it's going to happen the taxes aren't want to come out and you know it's just the way it is and a new poll found that is not just taxes people who tied a wanton. Half of Americans say they don't believe what he sat down home I just sit. Down. He is that conservative support has dropped independents support has dropped so it's not just Democrat does not just liberals that are out there saying I don't believe and its people across. On all sides of the I don't we talked about what I think that the real issue is going to be. Is people's pocketbooks but no the whether or not they believe what he says he's been making a lot of promises to people about their health insurance going to out about their jobs going up about them being able to keep more of their heart and capsules are all great things that you say. But people are going to be able to look at and a look at their chuck welcome they're gonna look at their health care plan going to be able to see whether or novels promises are capped. I think that's going to be the test if he's already proven that his promises of not being kept every single issue like us do not thinking cap. Yeah. Then I think on on national security outlet a travel ban without the promise that he capped that he would attempt to fulfill like I'll bet on. I says Doug on national security attempt can't even if it then yeah I think I think if he's out there aren't you trying to he's starting I would also Maris is very good was smoke and mirrors and he's been doing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.