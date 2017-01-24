Transcript for President Trump Still Believes Millions Voted Illegally: White House

The question of false claims continue to plague the new administration. White House spokesman Sean Spicer maintain the president's belief in a repeatedly debunked claim that millions of illegal immigrants cost the president the popular vote. The president does believe that he stated that before I think he stated his concerns voter fraud and and people voting illegally during the campaign. He continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence of people presented to him. But in all of questions nicer would not provide any concrete evidence besides the 2000 an study that looked at voter registration the study's authors said it found no voter fraud. The Republican and democratic secretaries of states have all disputed those claims of voter fraud in even elected Republicans have distanced themselves. I've seen no evidence to that effect man that's very very clear. The White House is still struggling with questions of facts and honesty in the senate today nick mull Laney president comes pick for budget director was asked about inauguration crowd size does appear that the crowd of the left hand side is bigger in the crowd in the right hands one democratic senators that he wanted to make sure Maldini will embrace facts if confirmed the. This is example for the president's team. I'm talking very simple and straightforward wants to embrace a fantasy rather than a reality. Meanwhile in Supreme Court news sources tell ABC even you pore such an appeals court judge just 49 years old is the leading contender to fill scalia's vacant seats. And new candidates and we'll take a truly great. Workers. The president also hosted auto industry leaders and move forward with the keystone and Dakota pipelines. But all those policy issues today are really being overshadowed as people are debating the merits of our democracy. And trust in the words of our public officials. Lana Zack ABC news Washington.

