Transcript for President Trump 'certainly believes' he has power to fire Mueller: White House

Sir talking about the raid on Michael Cohen office the president said it's an attack on our country. It's an attack on what we all stand or in what way is an FBI raid on Michael Coleman's offices. I think that the president has been clear. That he thinks that this is gone too far and beyond that I don't have anything to add but as a freight back to the president's comments that that a constant attack our country. Again I think the president has been clear what his position isn't anything else at this. He has the power fires them counsel Robert Moeller. Certainly believes he has the power it needs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.