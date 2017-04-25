Transcript for President Trump boasts about drawing the highest ratings since 9/11

And the misinformation he keeps spewing. In an associated press interview where he couldn't resist slamming the fake media, and he bragged that his appearance on "Face the nation" gave them the best ratings since the world trade center fell on 9/11. You know what, man, that is -- sack crow sank. You don't use 9/11 to bolster yersz. What the hell. In the words of holden kau field, he's as sensitive as a toilet seat. I really think people should -- Explain that. It's from "Catcher in the rye." It's such a beautiful analogy. This guy, how tone deaf can you be to now brag about your ratings about that tragedy. I mean, it's unbelievable. Really weird though. I hope people will read this interview because -- If you can. If you can. In parentheses it keeps saying unte untell jabl. I thought why is our president untell jibl with the associated press. When you're reading the sentences it's hard to follow. It didn't make any sense. He's also surprised like, oh, we sent 79 tomahawks to Syria. People actually die. This is life and death, he goes. Hello? That's what struck me actually is the part where he says, I say this to people, I never realized how big it was, you know the orders are so massive. And you're thinking, why would you let the whole world know that you weren't ready for this job, that you somehow got in there and all of a sudden realized -- We already knew that. Everyone already knew. They already know that. But there's a difference between people assuming that and him telling you outright. People voted for him because he had business experience. They already knew he had zero government experience. This is an admission of his own. This is also -- this is tasteless. This is a tasteless thing, and you had here -- so I'm going to read it for you. While the towers were burning supposedly on 9/11 he bragged on an interview that he had the tallest -- he now has -- Now, he said he now has the tallest building in New York City because of the world trade center. This is all about his privates also, totally about that. Everybody just go get some water and open a window and cool down. We'll be right back. This shampoo is great!

