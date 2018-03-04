Transcript for President Trump says he wants to bring US troops home from Syria

As far as serious concern. Our primary mission in terms of that was getting rid devices we've almost completed that task. And will be make it a decision very quickly and can award nation with others in the area. As to what will do Saudi Arabia. It is very interest of no decision. And I said well you want us to say maybe even have to pay. But lot of people you know we do a lot of things in this country we do on. Four. We we doing for a lot of reasons. But is very costly for our country and it helps other countries a hell of a lot more than it helps us. So we're going to be making to decision we've had a tremendous military success against crisis as you know it's close to a 100% as I guess it. And we'll be make a decision as to what we do. In the very near future will be consulting also with the groups of our people and groups of our allies' staggered to pull the troops out. Senate hearing you're inclined to pull the troops out. I wanna get out I want to bring our troops back home I wanna start rebuilding our nation. We will have as of three months ago seven trillion dollars. In the Middle East over the last seventeen years. We get nothing nothing. Nothing. And as you remembered civilian life for years I say keep the oil I was always say keep the oil we did keep deal. Who got the oil was nicest guy at the Euro a lot of it that's what funded there. Campaigns they took a lot of the oil and it was largely responsible for fund which are to kept the oil that reading keep the oil. So I want to get back I wanna rebuild our nation. They give it seven trillion dollars over seventeen year period we have nothing nothing except death and destruction. A horrible thing. So it's time it's time we were very successfully against diocese will be successful against anybody militarily. But sometimes it's time to come back home. And with thinking about that very seriously and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.