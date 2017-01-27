Transcript for President Trump, British PM Theresa May Hold Joint Press Conference

This is an ABC news special. Now we're four. David Neal. Today we are coming up here because president trump is about to hold his first news conference as president it comes exactly one week since the president was inaugurated and it's been a very busy week of executive orders. Let's listen. The special relationship between our two countries. Has been one of the great forces in history. For justice and for peace and by the way my mother was born in Scotland star away. Which is serious cut. Today the United States renews our deep. With Britain to military financial cultural. And political. We have one of the great bonds. We pledge our lasting support to this most special. Relationship. Together Americans United Kingdom are a peak in for prosperity. And the rule of law. That is why the United States respects the sovereignty. Of the British people in their right of self determination. A free and independent Britain is a blessing. To the world and our relationship. Has never been strong. Both America and Britain understand that governments must be responsive. To every day working people. That governments must represent their own citizens. Madam prime minister. We look forward to working closely with you as we strengthen. Our mutual ties and commerce business and foreign affairs. Great days lie ahead for our two peoples. And are two countries. On behalf of our nation and thank you for joining us here today it's he really great. Honor thank you very much. Thank you very much Mr. President and can I stop by saying. That I'm saying he's that I can't be as saying thank you for inviting me since soon after you'll inauguration. Back and I'm to constitute and congratulate you was a stunning election victory. How does your say the invitation is an indication that the strength and importance of the special relationship. That exists between our two countries a relationship based on the bonds of history of family. Kinship and common tests. I had a further sign of the importance of that relationship I have today been able to convey her majesty the queen's head. The president trump in the First Lady would pay a state visit to the United Kingdom they took issue and I'm delighted that the presence of tattoos doesn't this nation. And today we're discussing a number of topics and as much on which we agree. I'm not the president's mention foreign policy with discussing how we can. Work even more closely together endorses take all in defeat by ash and the ideology of Islamist extremism wherever it's found. Our two nations old Reggie. The aging efforts to face up to this challenge in my making progress with diocese in territory and fight is that we need to redouble our efforts. And today we're discussing how we can do this. By deepening intelligence and security cooperation. And cushy lead by stepping up our efforts to counted dice in cyberspace. Because we know we will not eradicate is stress until we defeat the idea the ideology that lies behind it. Ought to ought to be continuing later on shall will discuss on the topics Syria Iran and Russia. On defense and security cooperation with united in our recognition of NATO as the bull work of our collective defense and today. We've reaffirmed unshakable commitment to this month's Mr. President I think he said. Concerned you are a 100% behind NATO's. But we're also discussing the importance of NATO and continuing. To ensure it is as equipped to fight terrorism insoluble fat. As it is to fight more conventional forms a pool. And I've agreed to continue my efforts to encourage my fellow European leaders to deliver on that commitments to spend 2% of their GDP on defense. Say that that is more Fred nation it's only by investing property and our defense that we can ensure we're properly equipped to face Sasha challenges together. I'm finding it presence and I have mentioned future economic cooperation and trade. Trade between our two countries is already with over 150 billion pounds a year. US is the single biggest source of inward investment UK and together we've round one trillion dollars invested in each other's economies. And the UK US defense relationship. Is the broadest deepest and most involved of any two countries sharing minute she hardware and expertise. And I think present smile on patients to build on this relationship in order to grow our respective economy is provide the high skill high paid jobs. Of the future for working people across America and across the UK. And so we are discussing how we can stop dish. Trade association agreement take forty media high level tools lay the ground work for UK US trade agreement. And I did for the practical steps being titan now. In order to enable companies in both countries to try to do business with one another more recent and I'm come. Thinks that a trade deal between the US and UK is in the national interest of both countries. I will cement the crucial relationship that exists between us particularly as the UK leaves the European Union and reaches out to the world. Today's talks I think are significant moment for president compromise to build our relationship and I look forward to continuing to work with you. As we deliver on the promises all freedom and prosperity. For all the people of all respective countries thank you. It's very nicely stated Steve Holland. Steve Steve yours. Thank you you're gonna be speaking tomorrow with the Russian president. What message would you like to convey to him how close are you to lifting some of the sanctions imposed on Russia overs Ukraine. Incursion what would you expect in return and and prime minister may. Do you foresee any changes in British attitudes towards sanctions on Russia. We'll hear a call was set up Steve and we'll see what happens as far as the sanctions very early to be talking about that. But we look to have a great relationship with the all countries ideally. That won't necessarily happen unfortunately probably won't happen with many countries but. If we can have as we do is have prime minister may and the relationship that we've all developed and even in the short relationship. So we've just developed just by being with each other who have luncheon. We really had. Some very interesting talks a very productive talks but it we can have a great relationship with Russia. And with China. And with all countries I'm all for that that would be a tremendous says has no guarantees. But if we can that would be a positive not a negative. We have as far as the UK's consent on sanctions for Russia in relation to directives is in the Ukraine. We've been very clear that we want to see the Minsk agreement fully implemented we believe the sanctions should continue. Until we see happening Minsk agreement fully implemented. How we've been continuing to argue that inside the European Union. Nora. Thanks very much promise Taylor constrict ABC news. And prime minister you've talked about where you agree. That you have also said he would be frank where you disagree with the presidents can you tell us where in our talks you did disagree. And do you think that the president listened to what you had to say. And Mr. President you said. Let's see what she says. Mr. President you said before that torture works you've praised Russia. You said you want to ban some Muslims for coming from coming to America you've suggested there should be punishment for abortion. For many people in Britain. So sank like alarming beliefs what do you say to our viewers at home who are worried about some of your views and worried about you becoming the. Leader at the free world. This was your choice so the question. There goes that relationship. There you raised with me Nora and I concerned that set the president might be listening to the president the president has been listening to me that's the point of having. A conversation and dialogue. I'm we have been discussing a number of topics will carry on. They're off to this press conference meeting and discussing a number of other topics. And the will be times when we disagree on issues on which we disagree appointed the special relationship. Is that we are able to have that open and frank discussion. So that we are able to it to make accurate when it happens. But I'm payroll says that there are many issues on which the united kingdom of the United States stands alongside one another. Many issues on which we agree. And I think it's I said yesterday in my speech that we urge a moment now when we can build an even stronger a special relationship. Which will be in the interest not just of the UK in the United States. But I actually in the interest of the wider world as well. We have a great you know guys just been appointed. Secretary of defense. General. James Mattis and he. Has stated publicly. That he does not. Necessarily believe in torture. Or waterboarding or however you want to define it enhanced interrogation I guess would be aware that a lot of words a lot of people are. Like he is. I don't necessarily agree but I would tell you that he will override because I'm giving him that power he's. An expert he's highly respected he's the generals general. Got through the senate very very quickly which in this country is not easy I will tell you. And so I'm gonna rely on him I happen to appeal that it does work I've been open about that for a long period of time. But I am going with. Our leaders and we're going to. We're gonna win. With or without but I do disagree. As far as again. Putin and Russian. I don't say good theater in different. I don't know the gentleman. I hope we have a fantastic relationship. That's possible and it's also possible that we won't. We will see what happens I will be representing the American people very very strongly very forcefully. And if we have me. Great relationship with Russian and other countries. And we go after pieces together. Which has to be step that's an evil that has to be stepped I will consider that a good thing not a bad thing how the relationship works out. I won't be able to tell you that later I've had many times where I thought I'd get along with people. And I don't like them at all. And I've had somewhere I didn't think I was going to have much of a relationship. And it turned out to be a great relationship. So Terry so we never know about those things doing but I will tell you one thing I'll be representing the American people very strongly. Thank you. Then how about Joan Roberts fox. Mr. President thank you so much madam prime minister. It's my understanding Mr. President that you had an hour long phone call this morning. With president Enrique Pena new NATO Mexico. Could we get an update on where the relationship is further to that what do you say to your critics. Who claim that you've already soured relationship with a very important US allies and men a prime minister. If I may ask you as well are you concerned about the state of relations between the United States and Mexico. Are. Well. I think the prime minister for as well as other things that she's much more worried about that Mexico and the United States' relationship but I will say that we had a very good call. I have been very strong on Mexico on great respect to Mexico I loved the Mexican people. And work with the Mexican people all the time. Great relationships. But as you know Mexico. With the United States has out negotiated us and beat us to a pulp. Through our past leaders they've made us look foolish. We have a trade deficit of sixty. Billion dollars with Mexico. On top of that the borders so often we could drugs are pouring in and I'm not going to let that happen and general Kelley. Is going to do a fantastic job at Homeland Security as you know we. Swore him in yesterday. We have a really I think a very good relationship the president and I. And we had talk that lasted for about an hour this morning and we are going to be working and hone. If their relationship and in new relationship. But the United States cannot continue to lose. Vast amounts of business vast amounts of companies and millions and millions of people. Losing their jobs that won't happen with me when no longer going to be. The country that doesn't know what it's doing. And so we are going to renegotiate our trade deals and we are going to renegotiate. Other aspects of our relationship with Mexico. And in the end I think it'll be good for both countries. But it was a very very friendly call I think you'll hear that from the president and I think you hear that from the people of Mexico that. Really represent him in represent him very well. And I look forward to over the coming months will be negotiating and we'll see what happens but. I'm representing. The people of the United States. And I'm going to represent them. As somebody should represent them not how they've been represented. In the past will we lose to every single. Country. As the president himself who says the relationship with the United States with Mexico is a master for the United States and Mexico. Tome. Rex and trade deal you've said. You said you know it was a breaks it trait til you said you'd. Some bus with and they say but how can the British prime minister believe you because you huffing and in the post to change your position on things. And we'll semester question to both of you people fascinates and you gonna get away with each of it was so different than the hall working tortured for Vick. The brash TV extrovert. Have you found anything Colin postal yet excellent another's questions you might. Thank. And I can tell you that I think we're gonna get along very well organized it's interesting because I am a people person I think you are also to us and I can often tell how I get along with somebody very early and I believe we're gonna have a fantastic relationship. Bricks it. And I really don't change my position very much if you go back and you look my position on trade has been solid for many many years since I was a very young person. Talking about. How we were getting ripped off by the rest of the world I never knew I'd be in this position where we can actually do something about it. But we will be talking. To your folks about bricks it wrecks it was. An example of what was to com and I happen to be in Scotland. Had turned very cutting a ribbon. When bricks it happened. And we had a vast amount of press there. And I said Rex it this was the day before you probably remember I said Rex it is going to happen. And I was scorned in the press for making that prediction I would scorned. And I said I believe it's going to happen because people want to know who's coming into their country and they want to control around trade and various other things. And lo and behold the following day it happened and the odds who aren't looking good for me when I made that statement because he's you know everybody thought it was not going to happen. I think Rex it's going to be a wonderful thing for your country I think when it irons you're gonna have your own identity. And you'll going to have the people that you want in your country and you're going to be able to make free trade deals without having somebody watching you and what you're doing. And I had a very bad experience. I have I had something when I was in my other world I have something and another country. And getting the approvals. From Europe was very very tough getting the approvals from the country was fast easy and efficient. Getting the approvals from. The group HEICO of the consortium was very very tough. But I thought for exit. I think and I think it'll go down that it will end up being a fantastic thing for the United Kingdom I think in the end it will be a tremendous asset not a tremendous liability. And. I'm just on the question your house media Tom I think is as the president himself was set I think we have already struck up a good good relationship. But you lost what we had in common I think if you look the approach that with those taking. They want things are having common is that we won't put the interests of ordinary working people. Reichel that send to stage. Those people who you know that work you know reality is that doing their best for their families and sometimes it just feel the also stacked against them. And it's not interest and in ensuring. That what we do that the economy's. Our economy is not governments actually works ruled reworking people work for everyone in all countries I think we both Chad not. Thank you very much you thank you very much of it. And there you have it president trump joined by the British prime minister Teresa make this is the first news conference. The president trump has held since becoming president since the inauguration. As you heard there the British prime minister saying our relationship has never been stronger she spoke of president trumps stunning election victory in her words she said they will continue to work to fight Islamic extremism. She pointed out that the president had signaled to her his 100% support of NATO should look over to him. A he nodded yes to that. He was asked Mr. President president trump was asked by a reporter from the BBC. About where they disagreed also the prime minister Sheikh. Ask that question of the prime minister as well saying. About torture in recent days what the president had told me during an interview. About abortion rights about the immigration ban saying that. This would bother some of the people back in the UK some of these positions. The prime minister of Britain Teresa may answering that question without pointing out any differences they might have discussed but said we will work on this relationship signaling. She doesn't mind pointing out her differences president trump joking there goes that relationship. But saying that they will work together. And on torture he said he would defer to general Mattis of course at the Pentagon saying he disagrees that he does believe that torture that waterboarding works. But that on the issue of torture he would defer to general Mattis. I want to bring in our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran who's with us up from London and Terry I know. The people of the UK are watching this very closely and you heard the very pointed question from that reporter from the BBC trying to get at the differences between these two leaders but. They did really bite on that. They didn't dated because what you're seeing is. Reaffirmation of that great history between the United States and Great Britain both leaders wanted that and they both had an interest. In playing up how much they have in common both of them came to power through a nationalist populist movement the trump collection and the Braxton vote. And they also wanted to show that they can do business going forward Teresa made a prime minister. Want to trade deal but what that reporter was getting at is still out in the air here in Britain right across Europe and that's not a difference in interest. It's a difference in values and it is what president trumpets and about torture about Muslims about immigration about other things. It is alarmed many people in Europe. Majorities who do not share those values let's bring in or chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl who was in the room John what struck you. Why I thought one think there was itch thing was not threesome ring in her introduction refer to Donald Trump's. Stunning. Election victory I think that was very well received. She knows a little bit about how to. You know come divided get his attention and and please him this was his first appearance as president with a foreign leader. I was at his first appearance where they foreign leader which was during the campaign. When he went down to Mexico City and met with Mexican president and in yet tell its age thing to see him in this role as that such a a different role for Donald Trump received. Are quite serious. And one thing that struck me was trees some may. Saying bids two in their conversations trumpet said that he was. 100%. Here behind made out that it's something it's been a great concern to our European allies as Trump's views on NATO at various times he's referred. To NATO is being obsolete and raised questions about the United States' commitment to article five and the right to self defense. I was hoping to get a chance to ask president trump if he did in fact say that but. But that could be some very significant news coming out of this trump now saying he is. 100% behind nano. I do would ask you John we do know that president trump is expected to have a phone call tomorrow with the Russian president Vladimir Putin. And that was one place where the prime minister of Britain seemed to draw the line and immediately trees in May saying that they continue to support sanctions against Russia. The president saying it was too early to talk about that and about. Of the Russian president he said I don't know the man I think I won't like him but often he said I think oval like people and then I don't like them at all. But she was very clear she supports the sanctions. Right up start here. Absolutely and the president by the way we'll have three foreign leader phone calls tomorrow. President. A long and Angela Merkel of Germany as well so three foreign calls. IA she was very clear that sanctions and that is the position of our European allies that those sanctions on Russia that were imposed after Russia invaded. And occupied Crimea must remain in place until the so called Minsk agreement. Is is it here too which would require them to withdraw. From from Crimea. That it's very clear bid this White House. Is seriously looking at the possibility of lifting sanctions against Russia and not just. Those sanctions that were imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. But also the sanctions that were opposed in the final days of the Obama administration. As punishment for Russia's interference in the presidential election. I'd I'd my sense is very much so that this White House is considering at least considering. I'll let loosening or withdrawing sank the ball sets of sanctions. Of course that phone call coming tomorrow and as we await that the call would Vladimir Putin there is a phone call that's already taken place. And that's a place with president Enrique Pena NATO the president of Mexico. Earlier today I want to bring in a Cecilia Vega who also works the White House feed and Cecilia this comes after the president assured. To me that interview earlier this week that American taxpayers will pay for this at first but that Mexico will in fact. Pay us back not long after we learned that the visit to the White House Mexican president that visit has been canceled. But the two have now agreed not to talk publicly about building the wall. And that Dick Davey yes a little bit of a bit of confusion in here have does we're try to. Mark our way through his busy room no mention today from president trump on how Mexico would pay for that while how anybody specifically would pay for that wall and of course. I was struck by a one for leaders standing next to the president right here in the White House just a day after we learned that a second floor leader has canceled his visit. President trump saying today of course that phone call between anti camping and yet tell Mexico's president. Was went well. He seemed to be reiterating the relationship in the friendship between the two countries our neighbor to the south but a lot of questions right now about the potential. Damage in diplomatic relations between Mexico and the United States in the wake of this proposal to build out of all. And this new order on on immigration the president has just signed here. All right Cecilia -- live at the White House they're forest as well Cecilia thank you in a statement was released as we were here for president trump and the prime minister of Britain Teresa make. From the Mexican government that they have agreed for now to not speak publicly about this controversial issue. That issue of course is what's a silly was speaking to the building of the wall and the insistence. By president trump that while American taxpayers will foot the bill at first to get it started that Mexico will in fact. Pay us back a lot of news made today and at first news conference. But as president and we will have our full team on this tonight on world news tonight and of course complete coverage throughout the afternoon at abcnews.com.

