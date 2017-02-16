Transcript for President Trump calls reports that campaign had contact with Russia 'fake news'

You can talk all you want about Russia. Which is all up you know fake news. Fabricated deal to try and make up for the loss of the Democrats and the plus press plays right into it. Fact I saw a couple of the people that was supposedly involved with all of this that they know nothing about it they weren't in Russia they never made a phone call to Russia they never received a phone call. It's all thickness. So fake news of the leaks are real you went and wrote about him and reported him at the leaks real you know what face that you saw. And leaks are absolutely real and that news is fake. Because so much of the news is fakes yes. Or no answer these questions involving Russia can you say whether you are aware that any one who advised her campaign had contacts with Russia during the course of the election. Like -- you general Flynn obviously was dealing so that's when parents but who's dealing as he should have been during the election on nobody that I know of no you're not aware of any contact that during the course the election how many times have to answer this question you just write (%expletive) is there. Lose I know you have to get up and ask questions on port Russia is a ruse. Nothing to do with ash haven't made a phone call to rush in years don't speak to people from Russia not that I wouldn't just have nobody to speak to. I spoke to potent twice he called me on the election tell you this and he called me and the inauguration few days ago we had a very. Good talk. Especially the second went lasted for pretty long predict. I'm sure you probably get it because it was classified so I'm sure everybody in this room program says it. We have very very good I have nothing to do with Russian. To the best of my knowledge no person that I deal with us now matter for his totally denied he denies it now. People knew that he was a consultant over in that part of the world for a while but not for Russia. I think he represented Ukraine are people having to do with Ukraine people that whoever. But people that everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.