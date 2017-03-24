-
Now Playing: President-Elect Donald Trump Calls for Immediate Repeal of Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Speaker Paul Ryan responds to pulling the GOP healthcare bill
-
Now Playing: House Speaker Paul Ryan: 'No doubt' Republican health care plan will pass
-
Now Playing: President Trump reacts to failed GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: President Trump comments on health care bill collapse
-
Now Playing: Democrats respond to pulled GOP healthcare bill
-
Now Playing: Ryan pulls GOP health care bill following call from Trump
-
Now Playing: GOP health care bill in jeopardy?
-
Now Playing: Trump leaves 'everything on the field' as crucial health care vote looms
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence tweets all-male picture of lawmakers discussing AHCA
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort volunteers to testify in Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Latest on House health care vote
-
Now Playing: State department issues presidential permit for Keystone pipeline
-
Now Playing: Trump Hotel in DC not in violation of government lease, GSA says
-
Now Playing: White House budget director on health care bill negotiations
-
Now Playing: White House outlook on GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Trump issues ultimatum on GOP health care vote
-
Now Playing: Why the health care vote is crucial for the GOP
-
Now Playing: How many votes the GOP can afford to lose on health care bill