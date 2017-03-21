-
Now Playing: Trump Reportedly Blocking Some Twitter Users
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Goes on Twitter Rant Against SNL
-
Now Playing: Kerry Criticizes Donald Trump's Use of Twitter
-
Now Playing: Spicer warns Republicans on health care bill
-
Now Playing: President Trump reacts to Comey's hearing in real time on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Does President Trump have a credibility problem?
-
Now Playing: Who's paying for President Trump's weekends at Mar-a-Lago?
-
Now Playing: President Trump expects 'winner vote' on health care bill
-
Now Playing: President Trump knocks NFL's Colin Kaepernick during Kentucky speech
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee asked how he'd rule against President Trump
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee makes 1st congressional appearance
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Russia election investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump sidesteps Russia inquiry at Kentucky rally
-
Now Playing: New airline security measures taking place
-
Now Playing: President Trump not backing down from his wiretapping claims
-
Now Playing: James Comey testifies about the White House, Russian hacking and Trump's wiretapping claims
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump avoids Comey testimony on wiretapping during Kentucky rally
-
Now Playing: Recapping day one of confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch
-
Now Playing: What to expect on day two of Gorsuch's confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Gorsuch shares personal stories in opening statement of confirmation hearing