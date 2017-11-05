Transcript for How President Trump decided to fire former FBI Director Comey

Due to parts of the call me questions. If forceful. Isn't it appropriate for the president of the United States asked the FBI director directly if he is under investigation no I don't willingness. One of these conversations the president said happened at a dinner. We're the FBI director of putting the president was asking to stay on as FBI director guns yeah that's a conflict of interest the FBI director saying he wants to keep his job and president. Is is asking. Whether or not he is under. I don't see as a conflict of interest. Neither did the mini legal scholars and others that have been coming out of for the last hour so no I don't see those issues. They can't answer would certainly the other argument asking about his. I asked used to recommend yesterday reentry. Discovered. Related to Kobe I asked you directly yesterday the president already decided to fire cage movie one that. Which he deputies were general. And he says you know also the vice president of the United States. Directly the president acted to make the recommendation that the attorney general. Remove the FBI director. Our Sean Spicer sent directly it was all him reading deputy attorney general now we learn from president directly if you already decided to fire. Changed so why we're so many people giving answers to just one correct you guys in the door was vice president misled again. Has not. I know I know you love to report that that we were misled and we wanna create some were thrown on us. Yes I let you finish and read off every single one of those statements so. And lets you want to trade places I think it's my turn now. I think it's pretty simple I hadn't had a chance to have the conversation directly with the president to say. I'd had several conversations with him but I didn't ask that question directly had you already made that decision. I went off of the information that I had when I answered your question I've since had the conversation with them right before I walked on. Today and he laid it out very clearly he had already made that decision. You've been thinking about it for months which I did say yesterday. Have said many times cents. And Wednesday I think was the final straw that pushed him. And the recommendation that yet he got from the deputy attorney general gets further solidified his decision. And again I think reaffirmed that he made the right ones with. Supports vice president in the north. I nobody was in the dark Jonathan you wanna create this false narrative if we want to talk about contradicting statements and people that were. Maybe in the dark how about the Democrats was read a few of them. You talk about home here's what Democrats said not long ago about pony Harry Reid said congress should resign and be investigated by the senate. Senator Chuck Schumer said I don't have confidence in him any longer senator Bernie Sanders said it would not be a bad thing for the American people if thome resigned. Nancy Pelosi said coney was not in the right job. Former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz so that she thought Tony was no longer able to serve in and mutual incredible way. President Obama's advisor Valerie Jarrett reportedly urged him to fire coming. Just yesterday represented at Maxine Waters and that Hillary Clinton would have fired coming joint talk about people in the dark. Our story is consistent. The president is the only person that he fired the director of the FBI he serves at the pleasure of the president the president made the decision it was the right decision. The people that are in the dark today. Are the Democrats they want to come out they want to talk about. All of these they love homey and how Brady was look at the facts the facts on why their statements are all right there I think it's extremely clear. That. And frankly I think it's kind of sat in Washington we finally had something that I think we should have all been able to agree on. And that was that director combing shouldn't have been at the FBI but the Democrats want to play partisan games and I think that's the most glaring thing that's being left out of all of your process stories.

