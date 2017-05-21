President Trump delivers remarks at Arab Islamic American Summit

More
The president in the speech called on Muslim leaders to unite with other countries in fighting terrorism.
3:00 | 05/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump delivers remarks at Arab Islamic American Summit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47545145,"title":"President Trump delivers remarks at Arab Islamic American Summit","duration":"3:00","description":"The president in the speech called on Muslim leaders to unite with other countries in fighting terrorism.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-delivers-remarks-arab-islamic-american-summit-47545145","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.